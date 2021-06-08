Complaint against actor Chetan for tweeting about Brahmanism, fans argue





The state’s Brahmin Development Board asked Chetan Kumar to apologize for hurting the feelings of the community because of his statements.

Numerous messages of support for actor and Sandalwood activist Chetan Kumar appeared on social media after the Karnataka Brahmin Development Board tweeted a complaint against him. The actor tweeted a photo of him and captioned it, Brahmanism is negation of the spirit of freedom, equality, brotherhood, we must uproot Brahmanism #Ambedkar While all are born equal, to say that only Brahmins are the highest and everyone else is low as untouchable is pure nonsense. It’s a big hoax # Périyar While many appreciated his position challenging the caste system, some said Chetan had always supported causes related to the rights of the marginalized. They also amplified his speech which stated that their fight is against the practice of Brahmanism because it is discriminatory. But the Brahmin Development Board was not impressed, and its chairman Sachidananda Murthy lodged a complaint with Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, asking to take action against the actor. He said the actor hurt the feelings of the community and should apologize. However, it is not known if the police have yet filed an FIR against the actor in connection with the case. Speaking to TNM, Murthy said they filed the complaint on June 7. After filing the complaint, the police commissioner assured us that action would be taken against the actor for his speech, Murthy said. Chetan Kumar told TNM he has yet to receive notification from the police. I have not received any notice, and all the knowledge I have about it comes from media reports. The statements are factual and I spoke only of the facts. We do not want injustice to be prevalent in society, be it socio-economic or gender. The goal is to use education to make the world a better place. Our goal is to create a non-discriminatory society, he said. He added that the works of Ambedkar, Periyar that he cited are available in the public domain for study. The complaint was filed in connection with a tweet from the actor dated June 6. Actor Chetan is someone who always stands up for people’s rights.#Chetanismyvoice#Dravidianpridechetan# HetChetanAhimsa Aravind (@crazyarru) June 7, 2021 We are with you HetChetanAhimsa Revolutionary Anna. #ISstandWithChetanAhimsa KRP (@KrpBsp) June 8, 2021 We oppose Brahmanism not Brahmins, we are with you #ISstandWithChetanAhimsa Kiran Bhadre (@KiranBhadre) June 8, 2021 Chetan Kumar expressed his stance on caste-based politics and also questioned the film fraternity. Recently, he posted two videos about his stance on caste-based politics as an alleged rebuttal against lead actor Upendra, reported YOU. Kumar had uploaded a video on May 27 allegedly criticizing actor Upendra after his statement about the politics based on the cate. Upendra reportedly said he wanted to get away from caste politics. Kumar, criticizing this in the video by saying that not talking about an issue related to caste discrimination will not eliminate the issue. He also said that those who think there is no connection between caste and poverty should do some soul-searching and think about it. / caste (1/2) pic.twitter.com/nHnTnF3Qyc Chetan Kumar / (@ChetanAhimsa) May 27, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos