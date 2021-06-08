Entertainment
Review: Loki, on the bright side of the Marvel streaming universe
Fairly early in Loki, the latest superhero side dish Marvel serves on Disney +, the title deceptive Scandinavian god is counting on a time come to Stan Lee, if you will. He gets a glimpse of what his future might be (a future we’ve already seen in several Marvel movies, which allows for the recycling of expensive intellectual property) and he doesn’t like it. It doesn’t scare him, exactly, but it does persuade him to cooperate with the good guys and become the sarcastic consultant to a team of heavily armed time cops.
It’s a premise reminiscent of a largely British comic-fantasy sci-fi genre, the territory of Doctor Who, Douglas Adams and Terry Pratchett, and it carries a promise of simple mystery and adventure. (Two out of six episodes were available for review.) It also sets Loki apart from its Disney + predecessors, the high-level concept WandaVision, and Avengers-lite The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, each of which gives its material a heavier twist. based on the comics. . (Family trauma in the first case, allegory of race and class in the second.)
A little lightness is welcome, and the 45-minute episodes of Loki (premiering Wednesday) scroll painlessly, though they may not deliver as much pleasurable satisfaction per minute as you’d like. If the handwriting has dull spots, there’s always the company of a stellar cast, titled by Tom Hiddleston as Loki and complemented by Owen Wilson as Time Variance Authority’s Lokis’ detective partner, Wunmi Mosaku in as a pure time flow SWAT cop and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as a judge in the time court.
The focus on time is the vehicle through which Marvel once again brings back Loki, who was killed two Avengers movies ago. In the most recent movie, Avengers: Endgame, a time travel storyline allowed him to make a reappearance; this wrinkle in the continuum is now, in the series, the explanation of its apprehension by the TVA, which monitors the past, present and future for deviations from the normal course of events. (This involves predestination, raising many troubling questions for the Marvel Universe as a whole, which are touched upon briefly and unsatisfactorily.)
Hiddleston is, as always, considerably overqualified for the mix of pleasant arrogance and slightly buffoonish insecurity that makes up the character. He takes away Loki’s astonishment at the existence of the authorities (his agents are capable of erasing all traces of their intrusions into the flow of time) and his indignation at being his captive with the same ease with which Loki, when ‘he’s not wearing his prison collar, hanging on. itself from one place to another. If anything is a little too much easy, and as a star rather than a supporting player, Hiddleston can seemingly run through the material at times.
A hallmark of Marvel-Disney + productions so far has been their conscious desire to show that they have more on their minds than typical superhero series. Loki also goes for extra texture in a relatively easygoing and therefore successful way. There is a fun element of oppressive office comedy among the harassed employees and claustrophobic warrants of authority of the time. (A common joke is Loki’s refusal to believe that this little bureaucracy is the most powerful outfit in the universe.) And there’s a not-too-heavy metafictional thread about how managing the timeline is akin to building a fantasy story or, by extension, overseeing a huge comic book-based entertainment empire.
Disney + ‘s propensity to distribute review episodes sparingly in its release of just three episodes of WandaVision, with its plot in return, has made early reviews virtually useless leaves you wondering, hopefully, if Loki will increase the pressure on the progressively, adding a little more energy and spirit to match the skills of its actors. (Not Even Seen Yet is the always wonderfully funny Richard E. Grant.) The series’ chief writer, Michael Waldron, is a rising Marvel star, he is also the writer of the upcoming feature film Doctor Strange whose work previous was in Dan Harmon’s wacky brain sphere, on Community and Rick and Morty. A little less of Marvel and a little more of Rick and Morty would be something to look forward to.
