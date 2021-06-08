Review: Loki, on the bright side of the Marvel streaming universe

Fairly early in Loki, the latest superhero side dish Marvel serves on Disney +, the title deceptive Scandinavian god is counting on a time come to Stan Lee, if you will. He gets a glimpse of what his future might be (a future we’ve already seen in several Marvel movies, which allows for the recycling of expensive intellectual property) and he doesn’t like it. It doesn’t scare him, exactly, but it does persuade him to cooperate with the good guys and become the sarcastic consultant to a team of heavily armed time cops.

It’s a premise reminiscent of a largely British comic-fantasy sci-fi genre, the territory of Doctor Who, Douglas Adams and Terry Pratchett, and it carries a promise of simple mystery and adventure. (Two out of six episodes were available for review.) It also sets Loki apart from its Disney + predecessors, the high-level concept WandaVision, and Avengers-lite The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, each of which gives its material a heavier twist. based on the comics. . (Family trauma in the first case, allegory of race and class in the second.)

A little lightness is welcome, and the 45-minute episodes of Loki (premiering Wednesday) scroll painlessly, though they may not deliver as much pleasurable satisfaction per minute as you’d like. If the handwriting has dull spots, there’s always the company of a stellar cast, titled by Tom Hiddleston as Loki and complemented by Owen Wilson as Time Variance Authority’s Lokis’ detective partner, Wunmi Mosaku in as a pure time flow SWAT cop and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as a judge in the time court.

The focus on time is the vehicle through which Marvel once again brings back Loki, who was killed two Avengers movies ago. In the most recent movie, Avengers: Endgame, a time travel storyline allowed him to make a reappearance; this wrinkle in the continuum is now, in the series, the explanation of its apprehension by the TVA, which monitors the past, present and future for deviations from the normal course of events. (This involves predestination, raising many troubling questions for the Marvel Universe as a whole, which are touched upon briefly and unsatisfactorily.)