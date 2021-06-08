Entertainment
‘The world will never be the same’: Bollywood’s Arjun Mathur shares heartfelt memories with Farhad Humayun – Celebrity
Made in paradise Star Arjun Mathur shared a heartwarming collection of screenshots of conversations with one of his oldest friends, Overload frontman Farhad Humayun, upon his recent passing. The two shared a childhood thanks to the close friendship of their parents, and memories of the time resonate in the legend of Mathur.
The collection of screenshots reveal the last exchange between the two, where Humayun talked about a new song he was working on, his unreleased take on “Dilri Luti”, a song that described “exactly how he felt” at the time. The two spoke of the unique connection they found in each other, one “on a higher state of consciousness.” Mathur told Humayun how much he loved the song, saying, “It’s really so special, no jokes. I get goosebumps.”
Mathur wanted to know more about the song, which Humayun said was very personal and meant so much to him that he went ahead and played it all himself. It’s his song from start to finish and Mathur, his childhood pal, was one of the people he seemed eager to share it with.
The Indian actor said the song was neither mixed nor mastered, and very different from other works by Humayun. He described it as “one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen”. He now regrets that the follow-up conversation never took place and that he never learned more about the song. He now devotes himself to it.
“My earliest memories of Farhad Humayun, or Fadi, as I knew him, go back to when I was a little kid and my parents, best friends Shahzad Uncle and Nivi Aunty, came from Pakistan,” wrote Mathur, who was living in the UK at the time.
He spoke of waiting for the elders to leave the house so the two could spend time on the Nintendo 8-bit of yesteryear, or watch their favorite movies at the time, Jaanbaaz and Veerana. He remembered when his family traveled to Lahore and he stayed with Humayun. “I remember the biggest aloo parathas I have ever seen in their homes … and the best chicken sandwiches after swimming at Lahore Gymkhana,” he said.
“I saw it as my own reflection on the other side of the border,” he said. The two seemed to have seen each other as reflections of another family. Both turned out to be artists in their family, got married around the same time, and even got divorced around the same time.
Calling Humayun “a quintessential drummer,” Mathur noted the achievements of his talented and dynamic friend.
Continuing in the comments, he opened up about the time Humayun visited him in Bombay and the two stepped out to watch Pink Floyd’s legendary Roger Waters live. He remembered being angry when he was visited by the police after Humayun left for his hotel, who was investigating the Pakistani man who lived in his house. Both laughed at it.
It then moved on to 2018, when Humayun revealed he had a brain tumor. After two surgeries in as many years and little progress, Humayun decided he was done fighting and decided to live his last days in peace.
To conclude, Mathur answered his own question, saying that nothing could be said about a comet or a shooting star. “You just thanked Heaven for having the chance to witness it, to have existed together even for a moment,” he wrote.
