Bruce Springsteen Broadway Tickets: What You Need To Know

Let’s do it again.

Bruce Springsteen is bringing his hit Springsteen back to Broadway on Broadway starting Saturday, June 26 at the St. James Theater. It is presented as a limited series with performances running through September 4.

Tickets, $ 75 to $ 850, will go on sale at noon ET on Thursday, June 10 through SeatGeek Seatgeek.com/springsteen-on-broadway-ticketsand you must be fully immunized for two weeks to participate. (Tickets for the first broadcast of the musical piece were sold through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan system.)

Fans hope to score a ticket for the second round.

Line up early and pray, said Pete Maimone of Howell, a Springsteen fan who helps other fans get tickets.

The first broadcast lasted 236 shows from October 3, 2017 to December 15, 2018. This time, 30 shows are scheduled, but the St. James Theater, with a capacity of 1,710, is considerably larger than where the music is. play. was originally staged the Walter Kerr Theater, which has a capacity of 975 seats.

E Street Nation is asking fans who have seen Springsteen on Broadway before to step aside to give those who haven’t seen it a chance.

Ask people who have seen the show to save their money for a tour and let people who haven’t seen the show have a chance to experience it, Maimone said. So far, the response has been very good to this idea. Many people will try to get tickets for others in the real spirit of taking care of our own and no one wins unless everyone wins.

B’way linked again:Bruce Springsteen returned to Broadway for a limited series of “Springsteen on Broadway”

If you’re trying to get tickets, Maimone suggests that you stay away from the Saturday night shows and the last shows in September.

Go for the midweek shows.

Come in, take your pair and get out, said Maimone.

If you get tickets and leave, you will need to complete a COVID-19 screening survey within 24 hours of the show and show proof that you are fully vaccinated. Proof can be shown on paper or on your phone. Fans must also present government issued photo ID or school ID if you are under 18.

You must have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before the show. Children 16 and under must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult and will be required to provide either a negative COVID-19 antigen test performed within six hours of the performance or a negative PCR test performed within 72 hours of the performance .

Hometown Hero:Bruce Springsteen’s “His Hometown” exhibition relaunched at the Freehold Museum

Visit www.jujamcyn.com/springsteenfaq for more information on Springsteen on Broadway. The shows will be one of the first performances on Broadway since the outbreak.

I loved doing Springsteen on Broadway and am delighted to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the Broadway reopening, Springsteen said in a statement.

Below are the ticket guidelines provided by the Jujamcyn Theaters:

HOW TO BUY TICKETS?SeatGeek.com is the Official Ticket Provider for Springsteen on Broadway Tickets for Springsteen on Broadway will go on sale on SeatGeek.com June 10 at noon ET. Buy tickets here.

When it goes on sale, you may have to wait in a digital queue before you can search for tickets. Once you have cleared the queue, you will be able to search for tickets for all performances. Queuing does not guarantee ticket availability.

Fast times:Yes, Pamela Springsteen, Bruce’s sister, was on ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’

When it goes on sale initially, you will be able to purchase the best available tickets at the price and quantity you have selected. If you don’t like the seats on offer, you can free those seats and try again.

At a later date and time, you can use the venue map to select specific seats. There is a limit of 2 tickets per customer for Springsteen on Broadway Ticket holders are subject to terms and conditions found here.

DO I NEED AN ACCESS CODE TO PURCHASE TICKETS?You will not need an access code to purchase tickets for Springsteen on Broadway on SeatGeek. Tickets will be available to the public for purchase on June 10 at noon ET.

HOW MUCH ARE THE TICKETS?Ticket prices vary depending on many factors including the day of the week and location in the theater. Springsteen on Broadway ticket prices range from $ 75 to $ 850.

HOW TO ACCESS MY TICKET?All Springsteen on Broadway tickets are mobile tickets that must be viewed on a smartphone. You can find your tickets in the Tickets tab of your account on SeatGeek.com and in the SeatGeek app. If you don’t have a smartphone or can’t use a mobile ticket, contact [email protected] for assistance. For instructions on sending some or all of your tickets to someone, please visit SeatGeeks FAQ.

HOW TO SEND A TICKET TO SOMEONE ON SEATGEEK?Sending tickets to friends on SeatGeek is easy. View step-by-step instructions and step-by-step videos on SeatGeek here.

THERE ARE SEVERAL PEOPLE IN MY PARTY. EVERYONE MUST HAVE HIS OWN TICKET ON HIS PHONE?You don’t need to send everyone in your party a ticket, as long as you walk into the theater together. As a ticket holder, you will be responsible for completing the COVID-19 survey on behalf of everyone in your party. If you want each person to have their own smartphone ticket, send a ticket to someone is easy on SeatGeek.

I DIDN’T PURCHASE MY TICKET ON SEATGEEK. IS MY TICKET STILL VALID?We are unable to verify tickets that are not purchased through the SeatGeek platform or at the cinema box office. Please contact the seller to make sure they send you your smartphone ticket on SeatGeek in by following these steps. The seller does not need to see the QR code to send your ticket to you. Screenshots and mobile ticket prints will not be accepted for entry into the theater. Only mobile tickets displayed on SeatGeek.com or in the SeatGeek app, or tickets printed at the St. James box office are considered valid tickets.

IS THE ST. OPENING THE JAMES BOX? The St. James ticket office is currently not open.

Subscribe to app.com for the latest news on the Bruce Springsteen, Broadway and Jersey music scene.

Chris Jordan, originally from the Jersey Shore, covers the entertainment and features of the USA Today Network New Jersey. Contact him at @chrisfhjordan; [email protected]