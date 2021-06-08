Bollywood: Ali Fazal partners with medical experts to host mental health sessions







Actor Ali Fazal.

Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal has set up a series of panel discussions to help people who have had mental health issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As a nation, we need to start learning from this and understand the importance of having a regular conversation about mental health. It all starts with reaching out, recognizing. It’s the heart of mental health, Fazal said. For example, for now and forever, we need to empathize more with doctors and nurses and all other frontline workers, as the trauma they face on a daily basis today is sure to endure. have a huge impact on their mental health tomorrow, he added. According to him, mental health does not work on the concept of one size fits all. Therefore, in my initiative, the aim is to help them become aware of the various groups and sections of society that are in need of mental health care and to provide them with the necessary help and support for this, has t -he adds. With the help of Dr Harish Shetty and Dr Anjali Chabariya, senior psychiatrists from Mumbai, and Dr Aleem Siddiqui from Lucknow, an immediate direct board member of the Indian Society of Psychiatry, Fazal is eager to launch this initiative. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many other celebrities have stepped forward to talk about mental health as well. Actress Deepika Padukone, who has spoken quite clearly about her battle with depression, recently used her social media to urge people to take care of their mental health. On her Instagram account, she had shared a list of several mental health helplines. As millions of us (including me and my family) strive to stay afloat, let’s not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis is just as important! Remember, you are not alone. We are in the same boat. And above all, there is HOPE! #YouAreNotAlone @tlllfoundation, she posted. Amid the upsurge in cases, many stars like Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, among others, have used social media to amplify the voices of those in need.

