Cinema Bandi, a game changer for actor Vikas Vasishta





With this film, actor Kannada makes his foray into the Telugu film industry and is ready to expand his borders further



Kannada actor Vikas Vasishta has been in the industry for almost a decade now. And despite having starred in countless soap operas and films in Kannada and also sharing the screen with nationally awarded actors such as Sanchari Vijay (in 6ne Maili), his fame was limited. That all changed with the Telugu movie, Bandi Cinema, where Vikas plays one of the main roles, a car driver. Read also | Get First Day First Show, our weekly cinema newsletter, delivered to your inbox. You can register for free here Produced by Mans family Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, Bandi Cinema marks Vikass’s foray into the Telugu film industry. I met Praveen Kandregalu in 2017 while we were working on a Tamil ad. A few months later, Praveen said he was looking for a Telugu-speaking actor in Karnataka. I told him I was fluent in the language. We met and had a quick chat and storytelling. The film was presented to the producers, who gave the green light and shooting took off. Vikas, says the film is special to him not only because it marks his Telugu debut, but also because it is his friend, Praveens for his directorial debut. Vikas had a big round in the Kannada soap operas with Pancharangi Pom Pom, parineetha, Preethi Endarnu (directed by award-winning director KM Chaitanya) and films such as Karaali and Randhawa. Pancharangi Pom Pom gave him the opportunity to explore various roles. Each episode had a new story and a new character and I played one character per day. Currently he is playing in the series, Manasaare, which is broadcast on Udaya TV. The actor was pleasantly surprised by Bandis Cinema Home. It was a small unit. We were 12 to 15 people including the actors and the crew. The film was shot in 2018-19. We had originally planned a theatrical release. The pandemic canceled this plan and we decided to post it on OTT because we didn’t want the story to be dated. Vikas says OTT platforms are a blessing for actors like him. We are fighting for recognition but thanks to the reach of streaming platforms the game has changed dramatically. I don’t know if the film would have had that kind of reach if it had been released in theaters. Vikas is fluent in not only Kannada and Telugu, but also Tamil. I can handle Malayalam a bit too, he laughs. Cinema Bandi is currently streaming on Netflix

