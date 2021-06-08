Jon M. Chu is changing Hollywood – once again

It was an overwhelming but inevitable decision to make, assuming another unexpected delay in the migration of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegra Hudes musical In the Heights from its stage roots on Broadway in 2008 to movie screens around the world. .

But Warner Bros., director Jon M. Chu, Miranda, and the rest of the cast and crew have made their dynamic Latinx-fueled cocktail, which gives a contemporary new twist to the Old Hollywood musical model needed to make the concert last. pandemic to the public might feel safer going to the cinema to watch it on the big screen.

And after almost a year of delay, the wait is over. In the Heights, a proud celebration of a predominantly Latinx neighborhood in New York City, hits theaters on June 10 and begins airing on HBO Max the same day. The film will also screen at Oracle Park in San Francisco at 6:30 p.m. on June 11 as part of San Francisco Pride Week and the annual Frameline Film Festival.

It’s a big summer movie and it deserves a big summer release, says Miranda, who, as a creator and star of Hamilton, knows a thing or two about big productions. The advantage of this waiting – touching wood – is that our exit will coincide with feeling safe to return to the cinema. … Jon made a really big movie. Bigger than I ever dreamed it could be, and it so deserves those big screens.

Chu, a native of Palo Alto, says the film’s release also coincides with many Americans feeling more optimistic after a miserable year of lockdowns, COVID-19 fears, and racial and political upheaval.

We call it the vaccine for the soul, Chu said. We didn’t know when we entered. We knew we were communicating a very specific point of view – this community (Washington Heights) – and what it feels like to go through death, a power outage, a feeling of helplessness and what it feels like to dust yourself off and on. raise.

In the Heights ”takes place over a period of three days during a scorching summer and presents us with a huge cast of characters with great personalities. The central character is Usnavi (“Hamiltons Anthony Ramos), a lovable bodega owner with big dreams and a killer smile. There are also saloon employees and owners, a beloved abuela (or grandmother) and a stressed out former Stanford student who wants to be back in her neighborhood.

Some songs and characters from the stage version weren’t included in the film adaptation, while two characters – Daniela (stage veteran Daphne Rubin-Vega) and Carla (Stephanie Beatriz) – became romantic partners with business partners, to bring even more representation. in the mix

The result is a love song for a community that has shaped Miranda’s life. In the process, “Heights” and its vast Latinx cast gives a new face to the traditional American musical.

It was a learning and listening experience for Chu, who is currently working on five projects, including a big-screen adaptation of “Wicked,” another inclusion-themed musical. He’s so passionate about Heights and its message of belonging that he and his wife named their son – born during filming – Jonathan Heights.

Even though I’m not from there, I know what it’s like to grow up in an immigrant community. I wanted to say that word. I want him to hear that word over and over in his life.

Chu may be best known for Crazy Rich Asians, but he’s no overnight sensation and no stranger to filming dance footage, having directed two Step Up movies while also being an executive producer on d ‘other. He is also well known for his superhero dance series The League of Extraordinary Dancers. Oh, and there’s these two documentaries about Justin Bieber’s concerts and GI Joe’s action movies: Retaliation and Now You See Me Too.

But it was the success of Crazy Rich Asians ”- which grossed nearly $ 239 million at the box office and helped turn the game around for big-budget romantic comedies with its Asian cast – that propelled it into the realm of Hollywood’s A-Listers. . The 41-year-old hadn’t foreseen the impact the Crazy Rich Asians would have.

That changed When I saw the audience arrive, he said. When I saw people bring their aunts and uncles and grandparents who hadn’t been to the movies in years. When they got to share it and also when non-Asians got to share it, share (in) the food, share the discussion and have a real conversation about the state of the performance that really showed me how details are important in a story like this.

He hopes the Latinx community embraces In the Heights like this.

Since he’s not Latinx and didn’t know Washington Heights intimately, Chu gathered feedback from those who grew up there. Chu spent three months in Washington Heights with Miranda and Hudes as guides.

They showed me where they got their cafe con leche. They showed me the corners where the songs were written. But Lin had never seen them performed in the space where they had been written.

For Miranda, it was an emotional experience.

It was very difficult to get through this trip without crying because it is so overwhelming, he said. You write these neighborhood-inspired songs in a place you love, but directing them is an act of translation. We were making our best guess at what the George Washington Bridge looks like.

In the movie, you see the real George Washington Bridge. Most of the movie was shot on location, although the weather didn’t always cooperate, especially during a two-day shoot for the mind-boggling musical number 96,000. It’s an ode to Ethel Merman and the comedies musicals on which Miranda grew up and was filmed in the historic Highbridge Park Pool and involved 500 extras and cast members. Start-up storms rumbled and created a mess.

It was raining every 30 minutes, so we had to stop everything, Chu recalls. But we had amazing dancers and background people who stood out for us.

Miranda, 41, certainly held on to see this film made. He wrote the draft while in his second year at Wesleyan College. After bouncing back from studios since 2011, he landed with Chu as a director in 2016.

But Hollywood didn’t warmly embrace the idea of ​​doing so.

The reaction was something like that, Miranda recalls: “There aren’t really any Latino stars testing internationally, so we can’t make your film. Which is, of course, a self-destructive cycle.

According to Miranda, Chu was essential to the making of In the Heights.

He was the key at the end of the day because what he was able to do with Crazy Rich Asians was create a lane that there wasn’t.

With In the Heights, this path has become much broader.

Contact Randy Myers at [email protected]

“IN THE HEIGHTS”

Adapted from the musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegra Hudes

Director: Jon M. Chu

Scriptwriter : Quiara Alegra Hudes

Discard: Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega

Rating: PG-13 (some languages ​​and suggestive references)

Duration of operation: 2 hours 23 minutes

When or: Opens June 10 in theaters and streaming on HBO Max