Launch of the Inevitable Foundation to mentor disabled screenwriters





Hollywood’s continued efforts to embrace diversity and inclusion have received significant momentum with the launch of The Inevitable Foundation, whose mission is to fund and mentor the next generation of screenwriters with disabilities. The outfit is founded by Richie Siegel and Marisa Torelli-Pedevska, both with personal connections to physical and developmental disabilities. With their support for disabled writers, the duo seeks to bridge the gap in the representation of disability in cinema and television. A recent Think Tank for Inclusion and Equity TV Writing Landscape report said 93% of writers with disabilities surveyed said they were the only person with a disability on staff, and 97% of writers with no ‘had no senior writers with disabilities. Currently, people with disabilities make up 20% of the general population, but make up only 2% of on-screen characters and less than 1% of those who write in the industry. The foundation announced scriptwriting grants in April and received hundreds of applications, 55% of which were non-men and 45% non-whites. The first two screenwriters are Shani Am. Moore and Kalen Feeney, who receive grants of $ 25,000 and help build the relationships they need to be successful in the industry. Moore lives with multiple sclerosis and has cum laude degrees from Princeton University, UC Berkeley, Stanford Law School, and UCLA Extension. In 2020, she quit a successful job as a black chief executive at Dolby to become a full-time screenwriter. She has written for Hulu’s “The Bold Type” and the Netflix series “Sweet Magnolias”. “Being with a disability can be costly, and this generous grant, coupled with personalized mentoring, allows us to create in the way that serves us best: with a stress-free eye on progress,” said Moore. Feeney is a deaf screenwriter fluent in English and American Sign Language. She received an MA in Screenwriting from Leeds Beckett University in the UK and a Certificate in Television Writing from UCLA Extension. Feeney was a creative consultant on CBS’s “CSI: NY” and an ASL consultant on Freeform’s “Switched At Birth”. “I am honored and delighted to receive this special scholarship from the Inevitable Foundation, which will allow me to pursue my vision of improving the portrayal of deaf and disabled characters onscreen through writing,” said Feeney. The Inevitable Foundation is informed by Torelli-Pedevska’s work as a screenwriter, with an emphasis on stories with disabled characters and Siegel’s family ties with the disability. “For us, it all starts with writing and history,” said Torelli-Pedevska. “Without disabled screenwriters telling stories that include authentic characters with disabilities, our lack of representation in movies and on television will never be resolved.” “Our goal is to have an impact now,” added Siegel. “Our fellows are writers you can recruit and buy projects from today, not five to ten years from now. We invest significant financial resources and leverage relationships for writers that will help you immediately diversify your writers rooms and tell more compelling stories as a result. Pictured (left to right): Shani Am. Moore, Richie Siegel and Marisa Torelli-Pedevska, Kalen Feeney.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos