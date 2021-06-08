Dream Horse’s Toni Collette explains why horses are such great actors





Cameron Diaz, Steve carrell, Nia Vardalos, the demon King PaimonThroughout her career, Toni Collette has proven to be capable of excellent onscreen chemistry with just about anyone. And, wouldn’t you know, in his new movie Dream horse she has great chemistry with a horse! In this classic wellness outsider story directed by Euros Lyn, Collette stars as Jan Vokes, a Welsh woman from a small town who rallies her neighbors to raise money to raise and train their own racehorse, named Dream Alliance. During the filming, Dream was played by a number of different equine actors, but Collettes’ main stage partner was a horse named Beau, with whom she developed a fairly close relationship. This is what Collette said The AV Club about his work with Beau: This horse was amazing. It really was a pretty deep connection because he was just able to listen, he was present. And it wasn’t just in my mind; the whole team was like, Whoa, it’s amazing, because we were really, really communicating and connecting. So I’m really grateful to have had an experience like this. I have never worked with a horse like this. I mean, I love horses, I had some experience with horses, but it was pretty intimate emotionally. My character has such love for this horse, and he becomes such a symbol of hope not only for her, but for the whole community and ultimately the country. So it was pretty special, I have to say. But beyond the horses, Dream horse is the story of a community, especially a small town in the South Wales Valley which has gone through difficult times. Unsurprisingly, Toni Collette gets along well with them too, fitting in perfectly alongside the local talents who make up the Dream Alliances racing union. Even though she was nervous about nailing the Welsh accent, she says the community welcomed her with open arms and made her feel at home as soon as they started singing something the Welsh apparently do all the time (sounds like a big generalization, but they do, admits Collette). In the video above, Collette talks more about how warm the Welsh is, why horses are so easy to fall for and what makes Dream horse a particularly inspiring story right now. Dream horse is now playing in select theaters and is available on demand starting June 11. Image Credit: Rue Bleecker

