Netflix lands sequel to Tyler Perry’s “A Madea Homecoming” – The Hollywood Reporter





Tyler Perry isn’t saying goodbye to Madea after all, as the prolific creator and producer is bringing his iconic character and his favorite cult movie franchise to Netflix. Perry plans a 12th installment of the franchise, A return from Madea, to debut in 2022 on the streaming service. The Madea drama will be filmed at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, where the multi-hyphen is filming most of its projects. Madea’s character was first introduced on stage in the 1999 play I can do harm on my own. Since then, she has been at the center of other theatrical productions and dozens of films, TV shows and even a book. In 2019, Perry, then 49, talked about removing Madea’s character when he premiered A funeral for the Madea family. “I don’t want to be her age playing with her, so it was time to stop her and move on. I have other things I want to do, and in the next 50 years I’m going to do something different, ”he said. Hollywood reportr. Perry will write and direct A return from Madea and the president of production and development of her shingle, Michelle Sneed, will produce the film with Perry. Will Areu and Mark Swinton will produce. A return from Madea Also expands Netflix’s relationship with Perry, whose 2020 film A fall from grace was viewed by 39 million households in its first month on the streaming service. Perry shoots too The blues of a jazzman for Netflix, which stars Joshua Boone, Solea Pfeiffer, Amirah Vann and Austin Scott. Perry’s films, including 11 films and 20 other plays in the Do one franchise, grossed over $ 1 billion at the North American box office.







