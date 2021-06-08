Jane Krakowski and Friends Help Bring Broadway Back to Roundabout Gala





In an interview with Vanity Show after the show, Krakowski thanked his Roundabout theater family for asking him to make the headlines: I just wanted to do a great job for the people I love so much and for the audience who are such huge supporters. It was super cool. When asked how she designed the party, Krakowski said she started out by calling her friends, like her career fairy godmother Fey, Baldwin and Burgess, who she said was the first call. Hopefully seeing these numbers performed live with the orchestra, with Tituss, with Tina, with Alec, with Adrienne Warren on Broadway in the current season, will make people come back to New York and Broadway, Krakowski said. That was really the point. During a phone call with Vanity Show after the performance, Burgess described getting the 30 Rock / Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt group together as a kismet. (As for the internet drama surrounding Kimmy Schmidt central star Ellie Kemper, Burgess says Page Six that he’s talked to Kemper and she’s doing really well.) Shockingly, Burgess said he didn’t sing much during the pandemic and that he didn’t feel fit for the performance of the Monday, where he received several standing ovations. Still, he’s ready to get back on stage and knows the project for him and Krakowski in Roundabout: Kiss of the spider woman, he said without hesitation. At the end of the evening, a few lucky patrons gathered on the outskirts of Central Park, buzzing with theater, discussing the merits of past productions with impassioned speeches that only the theater can create. It was a crowd that included great producers, TV executives, stage performers and just fans of the medium, all passionate about their theatrical opinions but open to hearing what their training partner had to say. At the end, someone took a selfie to commemorate the discussion of a group of strangers who come together who love New York theater and can’t wait for Broadway to return. More great stories from Vanity Show An oral history of A different world, as told by the cast and crew

