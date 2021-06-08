entertainment lawyers to discuss impact of recent copyright cases on the music industry | Business





LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – June 8, 2021– Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP partner Emily evitt will speak on a panel of entertainment lawyers at the California Copyright Conference examining the impact of recent copyright decisions on the music industry. The panel titled, Music in the Courts, will include partner Freundlich Law Michael kaiser, and founding director Kenneth freundlich as moderator. It will be held via Zoom today at 2:30 p.m. PT. The panel will dive into the context of these recent cases, how they were argued and the implications of the decisions on future cases. In addition, the panel will discuss current pending cases and what they may portend for the future of the music industry. One of the main purposes of copyright is to encourage creativity, which is arguably something that many recent court decisions in music cases have done, Evitt said. As more music cases come to court, issues related to counterfeiting and fair dealing will continue to be a priority for industry players. Evitt is an experienced intellectual property lawyer who works with record labels, music publishers, film and television studios, video game companies and major online content providers. His practice focuses on copyright and trademark infringement issues. Emily Evitt is available for interviews on the broader implications of copyright litigation in the music industry. About Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP Since 1908, Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP has proven its ability to understand the complex, demystify the mysterious and define the unknown. With more than 130 attorneys and offices in Los Angeles, New York, and Washington, DC, MSK is often recognized as a benchmark firm by industry and legal insiders and has extensive experience in a variety of practice areas, including entertainment and intellectual property litigation, Labor and employment, film, television and music transactions, immigration, corporate securities, regulation, taxation, trusts and estates, real estate and international trade. Relentlessly innovative, our lawyers have developed groundbreaking legislation, set influential precedents and shaped the legal landscape. For more information visit www.msk.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005977/en/ CONTACT: Media contact: Leora Goldfarb [email protected] 858.603.5123 KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL LEGAL CONSULTING SERVICES SOURCE: Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 08/06/2021 13:03 / DISC: 08/06/2021 13:03 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005977/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos