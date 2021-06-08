Unemployment has not changed in the Hollywood area: the federal government





HOLLYWOOD, CA The latest national unemployment and employment figures show a near-normal labor market, but the country still has a record number of job openings.

The unemployment rate in the Hollywood area has improved significantly since the start of the pandemic. There was no change from March to April, according to the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Los Angeles County’s unemployment rate was 11% in April, unchanged from March. This reflects a significant improvement from April 2020, when the unemployment rate stood at 18.2%.

Los Angeles County’s unemployment rate in April is higher than California’s 8.1% rate, according to the latest local BLS figures. The United States created 559,000 nonfarm jobs in May and the unemployment rate fell 0.3 percentage points to 5.8%.

The first weekly unemployment claims at the end of May fell to the lowest level since March 14, 2020, according to the BLS. There were approximately 385,000 seasonally adjusted initial claims, a decrease of 20,000 from the previous week; it also marked the fifth consecutive week of decline. The country has not fully recovered from the pandemic. Salaried employment is down 5% from pre-pandemic levels. The number of long-term unemployed fell from 431,000 in May to 3.8 million, but this is still up from 2.6 million in February 2020.

The labor force participation rate was 61.6%, which has been almost constant since June 2020 and is around 1.7 percentage points lower than in February 2020. Job vacancies remain plentiful, with a record 8.1 million job vacancies across the country at the end of March, leading the foodservice and accommodation sectors, local and government education and arts, entertainment and recreation. The number of layoffs has reached an all-time high of 1.5 million, according to the BLS.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos