Adam and Trina Venit advertise Beverly HIlls mansion for $ 40 million – The Hollywood Reporter

After nearly 20 years in residence, former talent agent Adam Venit and his wife Trina are moving from their playful 90210 digs to new residential pastures. Located in the gated community of Bella Vista above Beverly Hills, their giant mansion now sports a list price that’s only a few hairs below $ 40 million – not surprising given that each centimeter of the Mediterranean and contemporary giant was emptied and resculpted during the Property of Venit. The nearly eight-acre spread has been photographed for Hollywood journalist in 2017.

As the principal architect of the film industry at William Morris Endeavor (WME), Venit became a titan among Hollywood talent agents, with an enviable client list that included Gal Gadot, Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Vince Vaughn, Steve Martin and Shawn Levy. Until the end of 2017, when a high-profile sexual assault scandal saw actor Terry Crews pursue WME, accusing Venit of groping his genitals at a party. (WME settled the Crews case in 2018, Venit left the agency shortly thereafter.)

Of course, it doesn’t shock Tinseltown that the Venits have decided to sell. In March, Adam filed for divorce from Trina, who has already found a new home solo; last month, the philanthropist and producer paid $ 7.8 million for a glassy contemporary well above LA’s iconic Sunset Strip. The former couple will likely share the proceeds of their former matrimonial mansion, which was built in 2002 on speculation and sold to the Venits for $ 6.6 million in early 2003. Adam himself admits that at the time , the place was “a big white box. It was built like a McMansion.”

But today’s 90210 estate is very different from 2003. Back then, the house was a huge Tuscan-style beast with dated and drab interiors, all beige and brown. The fun-loving couple wanted something more colorful, so they – with help from Abramson Dough Architects and designer Lara fish man of Storm Interiors – gutted the entire house and ripped off the pool and almost all of the shrubs from the landscaping, remodeling it into a contemporary centerpiece that is perhaps best described as a Balinese-style resort meets Alice in Wonderland .

The Venits also added a 2,000 square foot wing to the house, where you’ll find a media room with a 100-inch TV and a vaulted ceiling covered in acoustic wood panels arranged in a puzzle pattern, as well as a very green and apartment-sized office for Adam.

The highlights are endless, but notable highlights include an emerald green powder room covered in peacock feathers – yes, real peacock feathers – a yoga room, and a separate gym. There are black chandeliers, blue chandeliers and a gigantic kitchen with a range imported from La Cornue. The upstairs master suite has a private balcony with its own luscious garden and sunset views overlooking all of Beverly Crest.

The multimedia room of the house.

Realtor.com

At the back, rather than the typical pergola, there’s a bronze tree-shaped sculpture shading the full outdoor kitchen, with lights and misters. A metal mesh curtain surrounds the loggia, keeping the dazzling sun out of visitors’ eyes. The zero-edge infinity pool is also a work of art and a marvel of engineering, as it is supported by eighteen 16-foot concrete piles driven deep into the ground.

In addition to the main property with its mansion and swimming pool, the 7.6-acre lot also includes land directly across the street, which the Venits have turned into a gated wonderland with a sports field. lighted and a separate play area. The couple said other nearby owners are welcome to use the park-like property – their neighbors include Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, whose new modern farmhouse in Bella Vista was recently opened. photographed for Architectural Digest. There is also at least one Saudi prince, plus billionaire Don Hankey and heir to Samsung (and film producer “Parasite”) Jay lee.

Due to the 24/7 child care service and the fact that there are less than a dozen owners in the enclave, membership fees to the Bella Vista association are unsurprisingly high. In addition to the requested $ 40 million (and the corresponding property taxes), potential buyers of Venit Estate should be prepared to shell out $ 3,333 in monthly HOA fees.

Josh and Matt Altman from the Altman brothers team to Douglas Elliman hold the list.

This story first appeared on Sale.com, which includes additional photos.