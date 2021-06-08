“The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison OutExBulletin





VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images In nearly twenty years by hosting the various series of meetings in The single person franchise, host Chris Harrison handled everything from confronting breaking contestants to chase Single star Colton Underwood after jumping a fence and trying to quit the show. But today it’s Harrison leaving. ABC and producers of The single person and its consequences, The bachelorette and Baccalaureate in Paradise, confirmed that the host is gone for good after groping a race-related controversy over the refueling program. ABC Entertainment and Warner Horizon, the show’s distributor and producer, acknowledged Harrison’s departure today in a laconic joint statement: “Chris Harrison is stepping down as host of The single person franchise. We are grateful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey. ” Harrison, 49, posted a more optimistic statement on his Instagram page, noting “I had a really amazing run as a host of The single person franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter. I am very grateful to Bachelor Nation for all the memories we have made together. As my two-decade journey comes to an end, the friendships I have made will last a lifetime. “ Representatives from ABC, Warner Horizon and Harrison did not otherwise respond to requests for comment. Website reported Harrison’s ouster, saying it came after intense negotiations resulted in an “average eight-figure win” that would ensure the former host doesn’t say much on the matter after the news broke. Harrison welcomed The single person and its spinoff shows since the series began in 2002. But it was shelved in February, after an interview where he downplayed the importance of the news that candidate Rachael Kirkconnell had previously attended a pre-war southern-themed party, a time when slavery still existed. The single person starred her first black star, Matt James. As news of Kirkconnell spread, fans wondered if the show had controlled its white candidates enough to exclude candidates with racist issues in their past. But Harrison derisively dubbed Kirkconnell’s critics the “police awake,” until a widespread backlash prompted him to apologize and step away from his hosting duties. “What I realize now that I have done is causing harm by speaking wrongly in a way that perpetuates racism and for that I am deeply sorry,” he said in one of the two excuses posted on Instagram. Her early comments were seen as emblematic of the show’s continued ignorance of diversity issues, as she struggled to feature non-white stars and respect their perspectives. And the controversy over Kirkconnell that James picked as the season winner in pre-recorded episodes last year ultimately eclipsed the season finale in March. James ended up rejecting Kirkconnell during the show After the rose special, which was hosted by former NFL player and author Emmanuel Acho. (he has since said People magazine it is again “continue a relationship” with her.) Harrison’s departure was initially characterized as a temporary withdrawal. But the news that the old one BacheloretteStars Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe would host the edition of The bachelorette which debuted on Monday (and that guest hosts, including comedian David Spade, would lead this year’s edition of Baccalaureate in paradise) has led to speculation about its long-term future with the franchise.







