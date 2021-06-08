Chris Harrison has officially left the baccalaureate





Chris Harrison, longtime host of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, has parted ways with the reality TV franchise after nearly 20 years as its most consistent presence. His departure, which was first reported by Deadline Tuesday, comes several months after a much-criticized exchange with a previous Bachelorette on racism, which led to Mr. Harrison temporarily stepping down from his role as host. It also immediately follows the Monday night premiere of Mr. Harrison’s non-animated first season since the series debuted in 2002. Mr. Harrison has played a fundamental role in the story arc of every season of The Bachelor and its spinoff shows, playing the role of MC, conflict mediator, and even on-screen father for the contestants while researching talents and orchestrating the drama, with the help of producers, behind the scenes. I had a really amazing run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter, Mr. Harrison wrote on Instagram Tuesday. I am so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all the memories we have made together. As my two-decade journey comes to an end, the friendships I have made will last a lifetime.

Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment, who produce and distribute the series, wrote in an emailed statement: Chris Harrison is stepping down as host of The Bachelor franchise. We are grateful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey. Deadline’s story hinted at an eight-figure payout for Mr Harrison, which The Times could not confirm. Mr. Harrisons’ exit was foreshadowed in an announcement in February that he would be retiring from the show for a time after a heated conversation with Rachel Lindsay, the first Black Bachelorette, in which he downplayed his concerns about the past conduct of Rachael. Kirkconnell, a contestant for this year’s The Bachelor season. Ahead of the series finale, a photo had surfaced of Ms Kirkconnell attending a pre-war-themed Old South sorority party in 2018, where she and other attendees were dressed in period clothing . Ms Kirkconnell, who is white, clearly led Matt Jamess’ first season with a black male lead. (She eventually received the final rose.) Ms Lindsay had expressed concerns about Ms Kirkconnell’s participation in such an event, as well as that she had not thought to speak to Mr James about it. Mr Harrison vigorously and reflexively defended Ms Kirkconnell, suggesting she could not have done better in 2018.

He attacked critics of Ms. Kirkconnells as judge, jury, executioner. People are only tearing this girl’s life apart, he said. It’s just incredibly alarming to see that. He then apologized on Instagram. I invoked the term awakened police, which is unacceptable, Mr. Harrison wrote, adding, using an abbreviation for blacks, natives and people of color: I’m ashamed of being misinformed. I was so wrong. To the black community, to the BIPOC community: I’m really sorry. My words were hurtful. This historic season of The Bachelor should not be tainted or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions, he wrote. Ms Kirkconnell also issued an apology on Instagram. While she did not directly confirm the veracity of the party photos or other content posted online, she said her actions were racist. I’m here to say I was wrong, she wrote in her post. I was ignorant, but my ignorance was racist. The interaction between Mr. Harrison and Ms. Lindsay was notable because the Bachelor franchise had long been criticized for its lack of diverse competitors. Before Ms. Lindsays’ season, almost all of the previous 33 singles and singles were white.

And as a Bachelorette, Mrs. Lindsay couldn’t escape racism in the form of micro-attacks and, apparently, sabotage. One potential suitor greeted her saying: I’m ready to go black and I’ll never go back, and another called her a local girl. A third candidate, Lee Garrett, disparaged several black candidates for Ms Lindsay, using words such as aggressive, fat, angry and violent. (Tweets attributed to Mr. Garrett who surfaced during Ms. Lindsays’ season equated the NAACP with the KKK.) At the time of Mr Harrisons’ exchange with Ms Lindsay about the Old South party in February, she was a correspondent on Extra, interviewing him for the show. Afterwards, Ms. Lindsay addressed the interaction on a Podcast she co-hosts. She said that Mr Harrison had apologized to her, but that she was really having a hard time accepting his apology. I can’t take it anymore, she said, speaking widely of her frustration with the franchise’s management of the breed. I’m contractually bound in some ways, but when he’s standing I can’t, I can’t do it anymore. While the franchise has not named a permanent replacement host, temporary hosts are planned for the next few seasons. This season of The Bachelorette is hosted by Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, two former Bachelorettes. When it airs this summer, Bachelor in Paradise will be invited by David Spade.







