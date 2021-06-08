Five Bollywood Movies Focusing On Fantastic Women To Put On Your Watchlist

Bollywood Films Focused on Women: Over the years, Bollywood’s take on a woman has changed. Women are no longer damsels in distress waiting for a “hero” to rescue them.

Nor are they forcibly introduced into a film just to serve as a prop. No doubt we still have movies like Kabir Singh | that glorifies toxic masculinity andtimewho uses a woman simply as a feast for the eyes. But on the other hand, there are movies likeReine, Raazi, Thappad, The White Tiger, Sandeep Aur Pinky Fararand many others which give more recognition and agency to women. Since the pandemic hit us, there haven’t been too many theatrical releases but thanks to OTT platforms, we have been able to enjoy quality content in the comfort of our homes.

These are 5 of my favorite female-centric Bollywood movies of recent times

1. The girl on the train

With Parineeti Chopra in the lead role, the film is based on the novel of the same name by Paula Hawkin. The film received mixed reviews from audiences. While some loved its gripping storyline and unexpected twists and turns, others didn’t think it lived up to it. However, this director of Ribhu Dasgupta is exclusively designed to cater to the tastes of Indian audiences. Speak exclusively to Indian Express,Dasgupta mentionned, “There was already existing material, there was a novel, there was a film. Of course, the structure and the basic material are derived from it. But, we gave it our own color ”.

As for me, I’ve always loved the way Parineeti Chopra shapes herself to fit every character she plays and this one was no different. If you are someone who enjoys thrillers, you should definitely consider watching this one.

2. Saïna Directed by Amole Gupte, Saina is the biopic of badminton ace Saina Nehwal. Parineeti Chopra once again captured hearts with her powerful performance. Meghna Mallik and Subhrajyoti Barat play the role of supportive parents who encourage their daughter to follow her aspirations and achieve her goal. This film is an inspiration to all women with big dreams and parents who want their daughters to be successful. He talks about the difficulties that an athlete faces and how he overcomes all his obstacles with courage and confidence. If you are looking for powerful women centric Bollywood movies to watch, you just can’t miss this one.

3. Pagglait

Pagglaitis by far one of the most beloved female-centric Bollywood films. This Umesh Bist film presents before us an unconventional image of a Hindu widow. Sandhya’s husband (Sanya Malhotra) dies a few months after her wedding, but she is unable to mourn his departure. Maybe it’s because she could never fall in love with him. The film then captures her journey of transformation from housewife to woman with goals. She is not someone who depends on the money her husband has left her and does not remarry to “settle down”. Rather, she takes a stand for herself and leaves her conservative laws behind to start a career.

4. Roohi

On the surface,Roohi may appear to be a regressive film that does not value consent and promotes violence against women. But at the same time, this horror comedy directed by Hardik Mehta shows why the power of women should not be underestimated. They can be gentle and fierce at the same time. The protagonist Roohi (Jahnvi Kapoor) is possessed by a demonic spirit, Afza, who despite several trials could not be exorcised. Just when you start to think that Roohi would need to marry a man to get rid of Afza, she decides to embrace the strength she gave him by marrying him herself. It also highlights the fact that women no longer need their husbands and are able to live on their own.

5. Shakuntala Devi

It’s Menon’sShakuntala Devitells the story of Shakuntala Devi, the late “human computer”. Vidya Balan portrays the character of mathematical genius. She delivers on the challenges she has faced in her career as a woman and a mother. Devi’s story is the story of every mother who wants to divide her time equally between her work and her child. Climbing the ladder of success was not easy for the mathematician, but she did not accept defeat. She was laughed at, ridiculed and even disowned by her own daughter but at the end of the day she persevered. Once you watch the film, your admiration for Vidya Balan and the late Shakuntala Devi is sure to increase.