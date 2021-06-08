John Wick 4 stars Bill Skarsgrd in mysterious role





Bill Skarsgrd is the latest actor to join the cast of John Wick: Chapter 4, signing for the action sequel in what is described as a mysterious role.

John wick 4 entrusts Bill Skarsgrd with a mysterious role. At one point, the highly anticipated action sequel was due out this summer, but it was one of many projects impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. After seeing its release date pushed back to May 2022, the film is back on track.John wick 4 is set to begin production this month, with a globetrotting shoot that will take the cast and crew to places like New York and Japan. Ahead of principal photography, director Chad Stahelski recently spent time rounding out the supporting cast around returning star Keanu Reeves. So far, he’s recruited Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, and Donnie Yen as a whole, with Yen playing the role of an old friend of John Wick’s. All of these promise to be exciting additions to theJohn wick universe, and they should be joined by at least one other big name. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: John Wick 4: How Donnie Yen Can Elevate Martial Arts According toCollider, Skarsgrd is the latest to join theJohn wick 4 throw away. As was the case with Sawayama and Anderson, details about his character are currently unknown. Skarsgrd’s filmography ranges from everything from indie dramas to blockbuster horror movies to action flicks, so whatever its sound is.John wick 4 the character demands it, he should be able to deliver a loud and entertaining performance. It will be interesting to see how he fits into the film’s story and whether he’s aligned with John or a villain. With John and the Bowery King preparing to go to war with Winston and the High Table, they’ll need all the help they can get, but it would be smart ifJohn wick 4 had a main antagonist assassin to serve as one of the main obstacles. Considering the diversity of Skarsgrd’s past credits, it’s hard to gauge at this point what kind of person he’ll be playing. He made a name for himself as a diverse character actor. It remains to be seen whether there are any further additions to theJohn wick 4 casting before filming. Besides Reeves, franchise veterans like Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane are expected to reprise their roles, meaning the set is already quite stacked up. So that is greatJohn wick 4 introduces new faces to keep things fresh, it also needs to balance that with the continuing storylines and character arcs from the previous films and make sure everyone involved is well served. A case can be madeJohn wick 4 would benefit from a little less mythology and world-building, so it’ll be interesting to see how many more get on board. Next: No One Vs Atomic Blonde: Which John Wick Clone Is Best Source: Collider Black Widow’s IMAX poster shows Natasha’s full battle costume

