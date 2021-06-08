Weedmaps Selects Wheelhouse Labs As Reference Agency For Entertainment Marketing | Business





IRVINE, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – June 8, 2021– Today, Weed Cards, the premier destination for consumers to discover cannabis products and retailers, announced Wheelhouse laboratories, the marketing arm of the multi-faceted entertainment company Wheelhouse, as the premier entertainment marketing agency (AOR). This partnership represents a critical step in Weedmaps’ continued pursuit to educate and lead the conversation around cannabis, expand awareness through engagement with new audiences, and fuel a transparent and inclusive cannabis economy. This partnership fits naturally as Weedmaps and Wheelhouse both strive to initiate change within our industries, said Juanjo Feijoo, Marketing Director of Weedmaps. Wheelhouse is committed to uplifting and connecting brands with the best in the entertainment industry, and we look forward to working with them to further remove stigma, normalize cannabis, and expand our audience. As AOR for Entertainment Strategy, Wheelhouse Labs will be responsible for developing an integrated marketing strategy for Weedmaps across content, distribution and talent, effectively placing the brand at the intersection of entertainment and culture. This strategy will also include scripted and unscripted content from television, film production and streaming platforms. Additionally, Wheelhouse Labs will help support Weedmaps’ marketing initiatives across the spectrum of partnerships and entertainment. Wheelhouse Labs is dedicated to helping drive access and breakthroughs for intrepid brands looking to establish a new footprint through strategic entertainment and partnership marketing efforts, said Dan Sanborn, President of Wheelhouse Labs. Our collaboration with Weedmaps could not be more timely; we believe the industry is ready to embrace this bold new category and we are excited to help Weedmaps lead the way. Through this integrated approach, Wheelhouse Labs will position Weedmaps as one of the first cannabis technology platforms to use an entertainment marketing strategy. For more information on Weedmaps, visit weedmaps.com, and for more information on Wheelhouse, visit wheelhouse.com. About Weedmaps Weedmaps is the B2C platform of WM Holding Company, LLCs (WMH). Through its website and mobile apps, Weedmaps provides consumers with the latest information on retailers, brands and cannabis products, making product discovery easier and driving engagement with retail and brand customers. Founded in 2008, WMH is a leading provider of technology and software infrastructure for the cannabis industry, comprising the B2C platform, Weedmaps, and the B2B software, WM Business. Based in Irvine, California, WMH employs approximately 430 professionals worldwide. WMH supports remote working for all eligible employees and has hubs in Denver, Colorado; Los Angeles, California; and Kitchener, Ontario. Visit us at www.weedmaps.com. About Wheelhouse Labs Alongside Wheelhouses’ entertainment and investment verticals, Wheelhouse Labs is a full-service, integrated marketing and creative lab, serving the growing roster of clients, investments, television and film productions and Wheelhouses pioneer brand partnerships. Wheelhouse Labs provides direct access to the brightest minds in entertainment, lifestyle, sports, technology and business to generate innovative ideas that create business solutions. Labs is led by a diverse team of branding, creative and marketing experts, firmly positioned at the intersection of brands and culture. The bicoastal team provides comprehensive support, including brand accelerator strategies and development, development, influencer marketing, original content, digital and performance marketing, alliance and partnership development strategic and licensing. About the wheelhouse Wheelhouse was started in 2018 by award-winning producer and entrepreneur Brent Montgomery. A one-stop-shop for content, talent, brands and capital, Wheelhouse leverages business and programming opportunities across industries and platforms, helping businesses and creators accelerate and manage their projects. The group consists of content and production company Wheelhouse Entertainment (WHE); Wheelhouse Labs internal brand marketing and creative innovation division; Wheelhouse DNA digital media division; and the Wheelhouse 360 ​​Partners investment arm. Montgomery is CEO of Wheelhouse. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005924/en/ CONTACT: Weedmaps: Travis Rexroad, Director of Communications, [email protected] Wheelhouse Labs: Pillar Terry, Managing Partner, Pillar @ mcbrandcommunications.com KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY MOBILE / WIRELESS ENTERTAINMENT TOBACCO MARKETING COMMUNICATION SOFTWARE GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT RETAIL SOURCE: Weed Cards Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 08/06/2021 12:10 / DISC: 08/06/2021 12:11 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005924/en

