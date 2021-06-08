Actress Alyssa Milano aims for congressional seat in California





Alyssa Milano says she could challenge California Rep Tom McClintock at some point. (Matt Sayles / Invision / Associated Press) Alyssa Milano, veteran of TV shows such as “Who’s the Boss?”, “Charmed” and “Insatiable,” is aiming for a seat in Congress. “I confirm that it is possible that I will run for office in 2024,” the actor-activist said in a statement to The Times on Tuesday. Milano told the Hill on Tuesday that she may be interested in challenging California 4th District Representative Tom McClintock for his House seat, based on a tweet she posted in late May. I split my time between Truckee, Calif., And Bell Canyon, Calif., And the Republicans basically had a strong arm there in the 4th district, Milano said. the hill, saying she would potentially like to turn the red light district into blue. The district has consistently chosen a Republican as a member of the House since 1992, although Democrats had been in charge there for 30 years previously. McClintock, who unsuccessfully ran for governor of California in the 2003 recall, has held his seat since the 2008 election. However, Milan’s decision would not come in time for the 2022 mid-term. She has a “Who’s the boss?” restart in progress, in addition to other commitments, and she couldn’t do that and run to Congress simultaneously. It’s going to take someone with, I think, name recognition and full pockets to be able to run against McClintock, and so I think about it, “the Long-haul COVID-19 said to the Hill. “I’m basically gathering information right now, talking to different consultants, talking to the community. Milano’s political ambitions are based on its history of activism and adherence to liberal and progressive causes, which is reflected in its “Podcast Sorry, not sorry “ and probably in his next book of the same name. She was an online leader, for example, in the #MeToo movement and a defended the right to abortion. On Wednesday, she will virtually rally with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to discuss student debt cancellation. The story continues Milano has worked with UNICEF, PETA and other animal rights groups and solicited a variety of candidates. Ahead of the 2016 election, Milano first lent her support to Senator Bernie Sanders before moving on to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. She supported Biden in the 2020 presidential race. In a tweet from May, the 48-year-old actor asked his followers if she should run against McClintock, who was among 62 Republican representatives who voted against the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which focused on violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. The bill, which President Biden signed into law on May 20 after being approved by both branches of Congress, has been criticized by Republican Senator Josh Hawley, with the Senate’s lone dissenting vote being too broad, giving the government ” unlimited power to define a whole new category of federal hate crime incidents. Representatives for Milan did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation on Tuesday, but Milano retweeted a message from a reporter at The Hill promoting the story. This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

