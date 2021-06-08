Entertainment
New York’s first big concert for vaccinated fans only comes to Madison Square Garden this month – NBC New York
Iconic rock band The Foo Fighters will reopen Madison Square Garden on June 20 for the first concert in the famous venue in over 15 months. The 100% capacity night of entertainment will be open exclusively to fully vaccinated fans, the band and arena jointly announced on Tuesday.
The Father’s Day show will mark MSG’s first concert in over 460 days. Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster Charge by phone (1-866-858-0008). Prices range from $ 50 to $ 119.
The Foo Fighters first headlined a sold-out Garden in February 2008 during their Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace tour, returning to rock for another sold-out show in November 2011 during the Wasting Light tour.
Most recently, the group sold out two nights at the Worlds Most Famous Arena in July 2018, during their Concrete and Gold tour. The June 20 MSG show announcement follows the announcement of the Foo Fighters’ first six U.S. dates on their 25th and 26th anniversary tour later this summer.
The Foo Fighters show is the first full concert at the Garden, but is only the latest to be announced by MSG Entertainment as it seeks to restore some semblance of normalcy to the city’s vibrant live entertainment scene. It will also host the closing night of the Tribeca Festival in front of a fully vaccinated, 100% capacity audience at Radio City Music Hall. That night will present “Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary”.
Later this month, MSG Entertainment will also host “Two Evenings With Trey Anastasio” at the Beacon Theater. The two events, respectively on June 19 and 22-23, are already sold out.
The Garden is ready to rock, “James Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment, said in a statement.” We’ve been waiting for this moment for 15 months and are delighted to finally welcome a full house of roaring and fully vaccinated Foo. Fighters fans at Madison Square Garden. “
The wait has been just as long for the Foo Fighters, said band founder Dave Grohl, “and Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD. New York, get ready for a long night of ass screaming our heads together at 26 years of Foos. “
New York City has announced plans to host a mega-concert in Central Park to celebrate the city’s return after the months-long pandemic.
The announcement comes a day after Mayor Bill de Blasio set August 21 for a mega-concert in Central Park to celebrate the city’s recovery from the pandemic. The mayor called on veteran music producer Clive Davis to help him succeed.
Although no lineup has yet been set, de Blasio said he wanted a three-hour show for 60,000 fans and eight “iconic” musicians. There will be vaccinated and unvaccinated sections; at least 70 percent of the tickets will go to people who can prove they got the hang of it, however. Most tickets will be free.
All of the reopening developments come as New York’s baseline viral levels continue to improve as vaccinations tend to increase, albeit at a slower pace. The state is in the midst of a 64-day decline in its sliding positivity rate, which is at its lowest pandemic level and is the lowest in the country, according to data from Johns Hopkins.
Statewide hospitalizations fell below 800 for the first time since Oct. 8, while the number of daily deaths is consistently below double digits or high. Cuomo and de Blasio both attribute vaccinations to improving public health.
On Monday, the governor said he would lift virtually all remaining COVID restrictions once 70% of adult New Yorkers have at least one dose of the vaccine. As of Tuesday, 68.9% of them had at least one job, Cuomo said, according to CDC data. The state’s number is slightly lower (66.4%), although there is no clear reason for the gap. Either way, the governor expects it to take about a week or so to hit that 70% threshold, given the recent stalled interest in adult vaccinations.
Tourism has improved according to the numbers. De Blasio said on Tuesday that 72% of the city’s hotels were booked last weekend. He has declared this coming season “the New York City summer” as it bounces back from the pandemic.
