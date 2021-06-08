Entertainment
THR presents the creative team of “Small Ax” – The Hollywood Reporter
For Steve McQueen, create Small Ax – his five-part BBC / Amazon anthology film series set in the West Indian community of London between the 1960s and 1980s – was born out of a burning desire to bring to screen important stories that don’t had just not been there before.
“It was a desire, a must and a need,” he says in a question-and-answer session with THR presents, powered by Vision Media. “The things I wanted to see on TV, on the big screen, hadn’t been. It was an attempt to mend the movie cannon, mend the narrative and things [that] were absent from this account. And it was looking back to a time, and looking where we came from and where we come from. “
Speaking alongside associate producer and principal researcher Helen Bart, production designer Helen Scott and costume designer on the Lovers rock and Alex Wheatle segments, Jacqueline Durran, McQueen noted that Small Ax was 11 years in the making, having been discussed as an idea shortly after his feature debut, Hunger. But at the time, he admits, he just wasn’t ready to embark on the journey.
“You had to mature, have a certain type of weaponry to deal with all of this, and I didn’t have it at the time,” he says. “During this time, I had to prepare myself, I had to prepare myself, because I didn’t have the skills that I have now.”
Bart, a former West Indian BBC journalist recruited by the Small Ax team in 2014 (shortly after McQueen became an Oscar winner thanks to 12 years of slavery), conducted over 120 interviews to uncover stories for the show, and says having McQueen’s name attached certainly helped attract many willing participants.
“I think the fact that Steve had an extremely high profile and black people, certainly in London, we are incredibly proud of him and what he has done, what he has accomplished, [meant that] people were ready to talk to me, ”she says.
Of the five characteristics, the one with the most historical significance is undoubtedly Mangrove, telling the story of a group of black British activists on trial for incitement to riot during a 1970 protest, sparked by repeated police targeting of the famous Caribbean restaurant, The Mangrove. All were acquitted of the most serious charges, as the trial went down in history as the British authorities’ first admission of racial prejudice within the Metropolitan Police.
For Scott, recreating the Mangrove restaurant – which closed in 1992 – came from digging deep into research and talking to people who knew the neighborhood at the time. “I think what we created was kind of a plausible version and had an authentic feel that wasn’t strictly accurate,” she says, “but had all the right visual cues.”
However, McQueen notes that the set was precise enough that one day a man who had lived in the area in the early 1970s walked by and bewildered, saying he “thought he had gone up in the time”.
At Lovers rock, the only fictional feature of the five and set at a house party in the early ’80s, Durran says the central theme of the partygoers’ outfits came from a particular photo they found of a group of women dressed in dresses of a style different from the usual “sound system look” performed regularly on screen.
“It was the look of the day and so encapsulates what was going on at those parties and how women wanted to present themselves,” she says. “It was such a rich image and look that it was decided at that point that this was the direction we needed to go.”
This edition of THR presents brought to you by Amazon Studios.
