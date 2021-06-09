Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles expands to West Hollywood





Rumors are circulating that Hauser & Wirth is moving from its downtown LA Arts District location to a new space in West Hollywood. The Contemporary Art Gallery said on Tuesday it was not leaving its East 3rd Street location. It is however expanding rapidly, opening a second location in Southern California in West Hollywood. The gallery rents an old vintage car showroom at 8980 Santa Monica Blvd., a few blocks west of San Vicente Boulevard. The property will house 5,000 square feet public exhibition space, approximately one quarter of the Hauser & Wirths city center exhibition space. The WeHo site will feature indoor and sidewalk seating for a restaurant whose chef has yet to be finalized. The gallery aims to open in the fall of 2022. From the start, we’ve always thought of LA as a city where we’d like to have more than one location, Hauser & Wirth President Marc Payot said in an interview. We really expect LA to return to its full bloom after the pandemic, and this really is the next step for us. It is above all a commitment to LA Payot called Los Angeles the world capital of imagination, reinvention and new forms of cultural expression and noted that Hauser & Wirth already represents 14 local artists and artistic fields. The new space, he said, is not meant to complement the downtown location, but to complement it. If LA is a city of individualized communities, he said, the new space will provide a separate home in Westside for Hauser & Wirth artists, including Paul McCarthy, Mark Bradford, Larry Bell, Diana Thater, Henry Taylor and Charles Gaines. , as well as the late Mike Kelley and Luchita Hurtado. Over the many years that we have worked closely with artists, curators, collectors and so many colleagues in Los Angeles, we have come to appreciate how the city operates as a collection of unique communities, each making its own contribution to the renowned energy and character of the ensemble. , says Payot. So just as our 5-year-old Downtown Arts District location with its grand historic mill structures serves as a very special arts destination reminiscent of its place, our new West Hollywood location will express the vibrant atmosphere of this part of LA. The interior of the new Hauser & Wirth West Hollywood site. (Elon Schoenholz Photography / Hauser & Wirth) It is not uncommon for Hauser & Wirth, which has outposts in London, Monaco and Hong Kong, among others, to have multiple locations in the same city. It has three spaces in Zurich, with a fourth in preparation, and two spaces in New York, as well as one near Southampton. Annabelle Selldorf of Selldorf Architects will design the new 10,800 square foot West Hollywood space, a 1930s Spanish Colonial Revival style building with large windows facing the street. Selldorf also designed the Hauser & Wirths Arts District complex, which opened in 2016 in a renovated 19th-century flour mill. This opportunity has been presented to us, said Payot of the new location, and it is a space that gives us great possibilities to mix hospitality and gallery, which has proven itself in the downtown space. . We are more than happy to continue what we started downtown here.







