Entertainment
Teyana Taylor crowned Maxims Sexiest Woman Alive becoming the first black woman to top the Hot 100 list: pinch me
Teyana Taylor made history Monday when she was announced by Maxim as the “sexiest woman in the world”.
The ‘retired’ R&B singer and fashion and lifestyle mogul, 30, has announced that she has been crowned an award winner. long Instagram post explaining the extent to which the Hot 100 2021 List as the publication’s very first black recipient, which also brings a lifetime of bragging rights.
“Someone is pinching me !!!!” wrote Taylor, whose career has been an enigma since her teens, having dabbled in everything from music to television, film, fashion, and is also a much sought-after choreographer and video director.
“As a busy entrepreneur, wife, mother of two, working behind the lens in my director’s bag, I tend to hide behind my vintage sweatshirts and t-shirts, my Spike Tey glasses and the hairstyle I I chose that day, ”Taylor explained Monday. “So as you can see I don’t have a lot of time to be and feel sexy. That day was silly because it made me see another side of myself.”
TEYANA TAYLOR ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM MUSIC AFTER FEELING UNDERPRECTED IN BUSINESS
The runway model and fitness maven, who gave birth to her first child in a surprise home emergency in 2015, explained in her social media post that she started her Maxim photoshoot day by dropping off her daughter at school before arriving at the shoot in sweatpants. , a military jacket and a beanie with his messy hair.
Taylor argued that it was famed photographer Gilles Bensimon who put her at ease, calling Taylors’ essence “pure” before encouraging her to do the photoshoot just as she came.
ELTON JOHN APPEARS IN TEYANA TAYLOR’S “LOSE EACH OTHER” MUSIC VIDEO
“As confused as I was, my heart melted as well,” explained the “Rose In Harlem” singer. “I say all of this to say in Audrey Hepburn’s true words’ The beauty of a woman is not in facial mode but the true beauty of a woman is reflected in her soul.”
Kanye West’s protégé added: “It is the loving attention she gives to the passion that she shows. A woman’s beauty grows with the years that go by.” Embrace and love yourself for who and what you are because only the purest heart shines through. “
As a recording artist, Taylor released three studio albums “VII”, “KTSE” and abandoned his latest solo music project, “The Album” last year, all released under GOOD Music and the parent company. Def Jam.
Shortly before her 30th birthday in December 2020, the “Coming to America 2” actress announced to the entire industry that she was changing course in her life and leaving the music behind.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
The “Wake Up Love” singer said at the time that she made the decision after feeling like her work as an artist had been overlooked.
“I do not [gonna] before, in times of super underrated feeling like [an] artist, getting little to no real thrust from the machine, constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, i mean list it over and over again lol “she wrote in an Instagram post December 4.
“I take this chapter of my story with the comfort of leaving with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work and passion put into it has indeed been loved and sustained somewhere in the world!” Taylor added.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“To all my supporters since day one and to all my new ones, I love you and thank you for everything and don’t worry. All scammers understand that when one door closes another will open or that I lock the petunia !!!, ”Taylor added.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]