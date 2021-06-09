Teyana Taylor crowned Maxims Sexiest Woman Alive becoming the first black woman to top the Hot 100 list: pinch me

Teyana Taylor made history Monday when she was announced by Maxim as the “sexiest woman in the world”.

The ‘retired’ R&B singer and fashion and lifestyle mogul, 30, has announced that she has been crowned an award winner. long Instagram post explaining the extent to which the Hot 100 2021 List as the publication’s very first black recipient, which also brings a lifetime of bragging rights.

“Someone is pinching me !!!!” wrote Taylor, whose career has been an enigma since her teens, having dabbled in everything from music to television, film, fashion, and is also a much sought-after choreographer and video director.

“As a busy entrepreneur, wife, mother of two, working behind the lens in my director’s bag, I tend to hide behind my vintage sweatshirts and t-shirts, my Spike Tey glasses and the hairstyle I I chose that day, ”Taylor explained Monday. “So as you can see I don’t have a lot of time to be and feel sexy. That day was silly because it made me see another side of myself.”

The runway model and fitness maven, who gave birth to her first child in a surprise home emergency in 2015, explained in her social media post that she started her Maxim photoshoot day by dropping off her daughter at school before arriving at the shoot in sweatpants. , a military jacket and a beanie with his messy hair.

Taylor argued that it was famed photographer Gilles Bensimon who put her at ease, calling Taylors’ essence “pure” before encouraging her to do the photoshoot just as she came.

“As confused as I was, my heart melted as well,” explained the “Rose In Harlem” singer. “I say all of this to say in Audrey Hepburn’s true words’ The beauty of a woman is not in facial mode but the true beauty of a woman is reflected in her soul.”

Kanye West’s protégé added: “It is the loving attention she gives to the passion that she shows. A woman’s beauty grows with the years that go by.” Embrace and love yourself for who and what you are because only the purest heart shines through. “

As a recording artist, Taylor released three studio albums “VII”, “KTSE” and abandoned his latest solo music project, “The Album” last year, all released under GOOD Music and the parent company. Def Jam.

Shortly before her 30th birthday in December 2020, the “Coming to America 2” actress announced to the entire industry that she was changing course in her life and leaving the music behind.

The “Wake Up Love” singer said at the time that she made the decision after feeling like her work as an artist had been overlooked.

“I do not [gonna] before, in times of super underrated feeling like [an] artist, getting little to no real thrust from the machine, constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, i mean list it over and over again lol “she wrote in an Instagram post December 4.

“I take this chapter of my story with the comfort of leaving with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work and passion put into it has indeed been loved and sustained somewhere in the world!” Taylor added.

“To all my supporters since day one and to all my new ones, I love you and thank you for everything and don’t worry. All scammers understand that when one door closes another will open or that I lock the petunia !!!, ”Taylor added.