The Air Force sergeant accused of killing law enforcement officers is not an isolated actor; part of ‘Grizzly Scouts’





An Air Force sergeant accused of killing two law enforcement officers in California last year was part of a right-wing militia known as the Grizzly Scouts that conducted gun training in fire, organized protests and defined the terms of the “war” against the police, a newspaper reported on Monday. the Santa Cruz Sentry cited court documents which show the alleged shooter Steven Carrillo was not an isolated actor but a member of an anti-government group that was preparing for more deadly attacks on law enforcement. Court documents reveal the most detailed details to date of the investigation into the fatal May 29, 2020 shooting of Federal Protective Service agent Dave Patrick Underwood in Oakland and the June 6, 2020 murder of the Santa Cruz Sheriff Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller in an ambush in the commune of Ben Lomond. Carrillo has pleaded not guilty to both murders. Most of the Grizzly Scouts are still at large, federal prosecutors have said. The group identifies with a loosely affiliated nationwide militia movement that uses the name “Boogaloo” and promotes Hawaiian shirts and violent rhetoric, but Boy Scout activities appear to be more carefully mapped, the newspaper reported. Court documents were filed in the case against four other alleged members of the Grizzly Scouts, including the group leader, who are accused of destroying evidence relevant to the investigations into the Underwood and Gutzwiller murders. They were written as part of an unsuccessful attempt to keep the four defendants in jail pending trial. A federal magistrate finally decided that three of them did not constitute a danger to the community and did not present a risk of flight. In April, a federal grand jury indicted Jessie Alexander Rush, 29, of Turlock; Robert Jesus Blancas, 33, of Castro Valley; Simon Sage Ybarra, 23, of Los Gatos; and Kenny Matthew Miksch, 21, of San Lorenzo, charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice. Blancas, the only defendant who remains in prison, also faces a child seduction charge linked to alleged sexual conversations with a teenage girl which were discovered during the investigation. The Associated Press was unable on Monday to locate lawyers who could speak on their behalf. The documents not only confirm Carrillo as one of some 25 militia members, but detail the group’s alleged activities in mid-2020: from training near Rush’s home to Turlock, creating a “reaction force. fast ”or QRF, and plans to send a member to spot a protest in Sacramento. The documents allege that in a document titled “Operations Order”, the militia described law enforcement officers as “enemy forces” and raised the possibility of taking prisoners, writing that “prisoners of war will be searched for information and material, interrogated, stripped, blindfolded, hunted and released in the desert blindfolded, hands tied. “ Rush previously served in the United States Army, making him the second known member of the militia, along with Carrillo, with military experience. The group also reportedly discussed ways to fuel violence between Antifa groups and the police. Blancas reportedly wrote that he was “totally downcast” for disguising himself as an Antifa member and igniting violent conflict. “This is the tactically valid option,” Blancas told other militia members, prosecutors said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos