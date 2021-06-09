Hollywood Brown, Rashod Bateman Miss Ravens OTA with Muscle Tightness





OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Ravens wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown are straining their muscles and missed voluntary practice on June 8. Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn’t seem overly concerned about injuries. “[Bateman’ had some tenderness and some tightness from all of the running he’s been doing,” Harbaugh said. “Marquise, the same thing. He had some muscle-type issues so those guys are going through that. We’ve had other guys, especially the receivers and the [defensive backs], they run a lot and it comes back a bit in this heat. ” Bateman was selected with the 27th overall pick in this year’s draft. He looked solid to roam his roads and catch passes downstream. Bateman is expected to help boost a Ravens’ passing offense that ranked last in the NFL in yards per game and attempts last season. Bateman is one of the most productive wide receivers in University of Minnesota history. He’s caught at least one assist in the 31 games he’s been in and recorded 147 receptions for 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns – fifth in school history. He also recorded ten 100-yard receiving games, the fourth in school history. Harbaugh was praised for his road running, his pass-detection skills, and his initial knowledge of the playbook. “The first impressions are very positive,” said Harbaugh. “He’s a sane guy. He has a good attitude towards him. He learns fast. [He’s] everything we thought it would be, in terms of athleticism and skills. This is usually the case, but not always the case. “What you see isn’t always what you get, and you don’t know it until you take them out, really, the first rookies minicamp. I’d say it’s as advertised from the point of view. Talent. “ Brown has also looked impressive throughout volunteer practices with several jumping holds and past defenders. In two seasons, he caught 104 passes for 1,353 yards with 15 touchdowns and is the No. 1 wide receiver for the Ravens. “The offseason continues, so we are still improving, we are still learning, and there is still a lot of improvement we can do now through September,” said Brown. “So that’s what we’re going to keep running every day.







