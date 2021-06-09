WWE NXT Results: June 8 Winners, Ratings, Reactions & Highlights | Launderer report





0 out of 2 Credit: WWE.com The June 8 edition of WWE NXT eagerly awaited TakeOver: In Your House 2021 on June 13. In particular, many wrestlers clashed to make a statement ahead of the major event. Ember Moon has been a constant thorn on Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai’s side to the point that the NXT Women’s Champion injured her partner, Shotzi Blackheart. Ahead of his title shot, The War Goddess challenged Team Kick captain, hoping to level the playing field by beating the Champion’s friend. Austin Theory and Oney Lorcan collided because of the animosity between their friends Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne. Days before Johnny Wrestling and The Bruiserweight challenged Karrion Kross, Theory and Lorcan had their own score to settle. After facing off against Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Killian Dain gladly accepted a match with the leader of Hit Row, seeking to silence the contender with a loud mouth. The show also promised Poppy’s return and an “invaluable” announcement from Ted DiBiase regarding the LA Knight-Cameron Grimes game at TakeOver. NXT took a new direction on the TakeOver road, but this latest stop had the chance to really show fans what to expect on Sunday.

1 out of 2 Credit: WWE.com A forward NXT fight added to the fire between Austin Theory and Oney Lorcan. The young member of The Way quickly found himself overwhelmed by the technical offense of the former NXT tag team champion. The theory got too arrogant the moment he gained momentum and took a forearm to his face for his problem. Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano arrived to support their allies. With Johnny Wrestling in his corner, Theory began to gain momentum, slamming Lorcan several times into the barricade. The Bruiserweight and Johnny Wrestling started to fight. In the chaos that followed, Lorcan planted Theory with a half-nelson uranage to win. Result Lorcan def. Theory by fall. To note B Analysis It was a perfectly solid game where Lorcan was able to show his veteran ability to lead a game. He and Theory came up with a good game plan in this contest. The veteran dominated while Theory played the cocky rookie. It was nice to see Lorcan win. He rarely has that chance, especially in singles. When Danny Burch fell it looked like we might not be seeing him much for a while. Instead, he stood out more as the only man to support The Bruiserweight.

2 of 2 Legado del Fantasma has arrived to express grievances. Santos Escobar criticized Bronson Reed for costing Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde the NXT Tag Team Championships. The Colossal came out and mocked Escobar by repeatedly showing his splash on the barricade last week. MSK backed Reed, storming the ring. Escobar issued a challenge for a six-winner contest for both NXT Championships and the champions were accepted for TakeOver. To note B + Analysis A six-man team match was an ideal way to end this feud. Legado del Fantasma was unstoppable as a trio, making this competition a major advantage for the heels. Kushida would make more sense in Reed’s place, but a match like this had yet to take place. Reed taunting Escobar was weird WWE humor, but it worked for the dynamics of these teams. Reed and MSK are pranksters while Legado del Fantasma remains unmoved at all times.







