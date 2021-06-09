Hulu’s Jordan Helman Promoted To Head Of Script Originals – The Hollywood Reporter





Hulu is promoting the inside for its next responsible for the originals. Longtime drama boss Jordan Helman has been put in charge of overseeing the scripted content for the Disney-backed streamer. The executive will fill the void created by Beatrice Springborn, who left last year to serve as president of Universal Content Productions. Helman has been drama chief at Hulu since he joined the streamer in 2015. Under his responsibility, he has developed series including the winner of an Emmy. The Handmaid’s Tale, The act and Stone Castle, limited series Catch-22, and recent escapes The act, the big one and the next one Nine perfect strangers, Dopesick, the girl from Plainville and many others. “Jordan has been a key member of the Hulu Originals team and has been central to our aggressive push towards premium original content since his arrival. He and his team have been responsible for our commercial and award-winning success, ”said Craig Erwich, President of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, to whom Helman will report. “Jordan’s exceptional creative instincts, proven leadership, strategic thinking and deep passion for stories and storytelling will usher in this next phase of Hulu Originals programming.” With Helman’s promotion, Hulu has yet to appoint an executive to take the lead in the drama. Billy Rosenberg will continue to serve as Vice President of Comedy Development and will now report to Helman. Prior to joining Hulu, Helman was a scripted vp at SundanceTV, where he launched the cable company’s scripted operations in Los Angeles in 2012 and worked as its only creative director on the West Coast. During his tenure there, he developed the Golden Globe winner Top of the lake and Peabody winner Rectify as well as the winner of an Emmy The honorable woman and Hap and Léonard. “The last six years at Hulu have been a true labor of love, as I have had the privilege of working with artists and executives who inspire me on a daily basis,” said Helman. “Hulu is more than my home; it’s a place where creators can produce their best work with the support of our unrivaled content team and the reach of The Walt Disney Company. I am delighted to have this incredible opportunity and deeply grateful for the votes of confidence from Dana Walden and Craig Erwich. As Head of Originals, Helman will oversee drama, comedy, animation, limited series and international co-productions as well as the streamer’s current roster of hits including Frame; Pen15; Wu-Tang: an American saga; Love, Victor; The Handmaid’s Tale; and upcoming series Pam & Tommy, Conversations with Friends, The Dropout and more. Springborn left Hulu for UCP in November after six years at the helm of the Originals.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos