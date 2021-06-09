Days of play | Culture & Leisure





The days are heating up, the pandemic is fading and live music is back. It’s not just adults having fun: in June and July, the Wilkinson Public Library is back, offering free market shows on Fridays at 11 a.m. for the little ones. Each week, performers dazzle audiences with music, circus, drama, magic and even Shakespeare for kids, ready to captivate young imaginations, pick up the beat and find the groove. I love this outdoor program, which kicked off as a treat during our summer reading program, as it brings all of us children, families, preschools, locals and tourists together to be entertained by amazing, talented artists. and free fun every Friday at the local farmers market, said Jeanne Stewart, library youth programs specialist. What a great way to see people’s talents, to be inspired and to spend time together in a fun environment. What a way to end the week or start the weekend in our house. Colorado-based singer-songwriter Steve Weeks, who specializes in children’s music, will take the stage on Friday’s first Market Show of the summer, boosting morale with songs like My Dog Ate My House, Bartleby Finkleton Will Not Take a Bath and Kiki Kangourou. For Weeks, the journey of writing fun and silly songs for children began when he became the father of young children. His children’s teacher, who knew he was a musician, asked him if he would be willing to help create a music program for children. One day, while mountain biking, he was thinking about the idea when a song occurred to him. By the time he returned to the trailhead, Fred the Fish was born, destined to be part of a series of songs based on the alphabet. Weeks, already a prolific songwriter, felt that the shift to children’s music suited his natural penchant for writing positive, light lyrics and melodies. I was in a punk band in college, and my band mates were like, Dude you always turn everything into a happy song, he recalls with a chuckle. In the genre of children’s music, he says, it is not about a style of music, but about the audience. So you can do anything. You can do a reggae song, a rock song, a folk song, you can do a Celtic song if you want. The genre allows you to explore a little more musically. Weeks’ shows are highly interactive, with nearly every song providing opportunities to dance, sing, perform or incorporate a game. After the long year of canceled shows and virtual performances, Weeks expressed his joy to be back. , creating fun memories and opportunities for kids to experience live music with their friends, parents and families. In addition to the interactive Weeks Friday concert at Telluride Farmers Market at 11 a.m., Wilkinson Public Library brings back a variety of performers and performers every Friday morning who were forced to cancel last year due to COVID-precautions. 19. Next week, the Salida circus will arrive in town with many acts to wow children and children at heart. Later this month and July, offerings include a children’s version of Shakespeares The Tempest at the Transfer Warehouse and a collaboration with Telluride Theater to present a bilingual children’s play adapted from the acclaimed picture book Rubia and the Three Osos. The free shows are in conjunction with the Library’s Summer Reading Program, which includes fun reading challenges for all age levels, including adults, and plenty of chances to win prizes. Wilkinson Public Library Youth Services has maintained a booth at the Telluride Farmers Market for many years to help celebrate our summer reading program and to advertise all summer programs at the library, noted Stewart. We are very happy to welcome back the performers who were all ready to come last year and who quickly signed up to entertain the crowd this summer.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos