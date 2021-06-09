Entertainment
Stream These Free Movies Starring The Actor
ANGELS – The literally acting chameleon, Johnny Depp, turns 58 on June 9.
Depp has starred in nearly 100 films and he’s been able to transform into characters that have grown into cult figures like Edward Scissorhands, Captain Jack Sparrow, and the ever-beloved Wade Walker.
To mark the birth of an actor who has brought countless hours of entertainment via the big screen, watch Tubi’s titles featuring Depp for free streaming.
FILE – Johnny Depp attends the “Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane McGowan” premiere during the 16th Zurich Film Festival at Kino Corso on October 2, 2020 in Zurich, Switzerland.
RELATED: Add cult classics like “Donnie Darko”, “Best in Show” to your list of must-see movies, stream for free on Tubi
Blow (2001): With Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz, Franka Potente, Rachel Griffiths, Paul Reubens and Cliff Curtis
“The fascinating story of the rise and fall of an average American, who became wealthy and lived as the right-hand man of the infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar”
The Corpse Bride, Tim Burton (2005): With Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Emily Watson, Tracey Ullman and Paul Whitehouse
“Based on a 19th century Russian folk tale, a future groom inadvertently brings a dead woman out of the grave who is convinced that she is his wife.”
The Ninth Gate (2000): With Johnny Depp, Lena Olin and Frank Langella
“A rare book dealer acquires a demonic manuscript, which leads to a series of terrifying supernatural events as he uncovers the truth about the book.”
RELATED: From the beaches to the camp, these free films will immerse you in a summer atmosphere
Transcendence (2014): With Johnny Depp, Morgan Freeman, Rebecca Hall, Kate Mara, Cillian Murphy, Cole Hauser and Paul Bettany
“After the assassination of a scientific pioneer by an anti-technology radical, his consciousness is brought back in a powerful form.”
21 Jump Street (1991) (Seasons 1-5): With Johnny Depp, Holly Robinson Pete, Dustin Nguyen, Peter DeLuise and Steven Williams
“When crime escalates at a high school in LA, police send four young cops back to class to work undercover.”
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: Runnin ‘Down a Dream (2007): With Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Bob Dylan, Johnny Depp, Jackson Browne and Dave Grohl
“One of the most impactful documentaries made on rock and roll icons Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and their 30-year connection to music fans.”
Sunset Strip (2013): With Slash, Johnny Depp, Keanu Reeves, Mickey Rourke and Sharon Stone
“As iconic as the celebrities who party there, Los Angeles’ most infamous street has a fascinating history in popular culture.”
RELATED: Stock up on nostalgic TV classics on Tubi
Brothers in Arms: Making the Platoon (2018): With Johnny Depp, Charlie Sheen, Willem Dafoe, Tom Berenger and Keith David
“The cast in the Oscar-winning Vietnam War film ‘Platoon’ talk about making the film with the hyper-realistic drills and realism of director Oliver Stone.”
The Cannes Man (1997): With François Petit, Seymore Cassel, Francesco Quinn, Johnny Depp, Benicio Del Toro and John Malkovich
RELATED: Over 100 new movies and shows added to Tubi in May, including the James Bond franchise, ‘Cast Away’
Pipes is an advertising-supported video-on-demand service with a huge library of 30,000 movies and TV shows which are free to broadcast for viewers. The platform is currently available in the United States, Canada, Australia and Mexico.
Pipes is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TV, Sony TV, Samsung TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense televisions around the world.
