Unfiltered UFC: Lauren Murphy, Frank Camacho & Actor Aleks Paunovic





Jim and Matt are already excited for UFC 263 this Saturday – find out why in today’s episode of UFC Unfiltered! Two title fights. Two revenges. Order UFC 263 now! First up, Matt breaks down the dying seconds of Augusto Sakai’s Jairzinho Rozenstruik first-round finish in this weekend’s main event. They also look back at what Marcin Tybura did so well in his win over Walt Harris in the main co-event. Frank Camacho then made his first appearance on UFC Unfiltered. He shares what inspired his 24-hour walk-thon to raise funds for the homeless population of Guam, how he went from an avid golfer to a professional fighter, and what he thinks of everyone saying his next fight against Matt Frevola at UFC 263 is a fight of the night contender. Then actor and series buddy Aleks Paunovic joined the series. He talks about the fights at UFC 263 he’s been waiting for the most, offers advice to Matt on what it’s like to work as a voiceover and motion capture actor, and gives his honest review of the game. Sunday fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul. Lauren Murphy wraps up the show ahead of her title fight against Joanne Calderwood at UFC 263. In addition to being relieved to learn that she can curse the show, she explains how her ground game has evolved over the years. time as new BJJ techniques became more mainstream, and how her son’s stance over his mother as a professional fighter has evolved over time. Laurens Husband and Dogs Make Their UFC Unfiltered Debut! Listen to the previous episode of the UFC unfiltered Matt closes the show by demanding that Jim get rid of his new handlebar mustache! Do you have a minute? Give us an opinion! Follow @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram







