‘Mom’ co-creator signs global deal with Universal TV – The Hollywood Reporter





Mom co-designer Gemma Baker is on the move. After airing eight seasons on CBS and Warner Bros. TV Mom, Baker signed a multi-year global agreement with Universal Television. Under the pact, Baker will create and develop new projects for broadcast and streaming platforms. The deal will reunite Baker with Susan Rovner, the former senior executive of Warner Bros. TV became head of originals for the entire entertainment portfolio of NBCUniversal. “Gemma is a highly sought-after writer with immense talent, an excellent reputation and a wonderful sense of humor, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome her to Universal Television,” said Erin Underhill , the new president of UTV. “His talent for mixing the comedic spirit with real emotions translates into deeply satisfying and memorable stories that audiences of all ages can enjoy, understand and laugh with. We can’t wait to jump in and build a slate together, have some fun and make some noise. Baker is freshly packaged Mom, which she co-created alongside Chuck Lorre. Baker was the co-showrunner of the series for seasons six through eight. She began her television career in Camp Lorre in the ninth season of CBS / Warners’ Two and a half men. “I am delighted to join the Universal Television family. From our first meeting it was clear that Erin, Jim [Donnelly, head of comedy] and the whole team share my commitment and desire to make shows that are not only entertaining, but also useful in some way, ”said Baker. “Shows that offer empathy, hope, a new perspective and compassion for ourselves and our fellow human beings. My kid is just excited that I’m working near the Jurassic Park ride. I will be eternally grateful to Chuck Lorre for giving me my first job, the opportunity to co-create and direct Mom and the ability to tell a meaningful story in 22 minutes. Baker is replaced by CAA and lawyers Jim Jackoway and Peter Sample.







