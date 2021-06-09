‘Onionhead’, ’77 Sunset Strip ‘actress was 87 – The Hollywood Reporter





Erin O’Brien, a singer and actress who appeared with Andy Griffith in Onion, with Robert Stack in Jean-Paul Jones and starring Efrem Zimbalist Jr. and Edd Byrnes on the pilot of ABC’s chic detective series 77 Sunset Strip, is dead. She was 87 years old. O’Brien died on May 20 of natural causes at her Seattle home, her sister, Sheila O’Brien said. Hollywood journalist. O’Brien had a recording contract and performed often on Steve Allen’s album. Tonight’s show as well as other programs hosted by Frank Sinatra, Liberace, conductor Ray Anthony and Eddie Fisher. And in 1957, she, Bob Hope, and Jayne Mansfield entertained the troops on a USO tour. On the 77 Sunset Strip pilot “Girl on the Run”, which briefly performed in theaters before airing on October 10, 1958, O’Brien portrayed a salon singer who witnesses the murder of a union boss and suddenly finds her life in danger. Zimbalist played Stuart Bailey, the private investigator he would play on the show, while Byrnes portrayed a hitman compulsively combing his hair. The producers loved Byrnes so much that they turned him into parking lot warden Gerald Lloyd Kookson III – “Kookie” for short – but kept the combing eccentric. At the start of the next episode, Zimbalist told viewers, “We previewed this show, and because Edd Byrnes was such a hit, we decided that Kookie and his comb should be on our show. So this week, we’ll just forget that in the pilot, he went to jail to be executed. O’Brien was born in Hollywood on January 17, 1934 and raised in Long Beach, California. She performed in her youth with the Long Beach Philharmonic and for three years live, five days a week Al Jarvis Show – which starred Betty White – on KTLA-TV. The day after she won first prize on Arthur Godfrey’s Talent scouts CBS program singing “Only a Rose”, Allen took her out from the audience to perform on Tonight’s show, and she accepted a one-year contract from the host on the spot. With guidance from Liberace manager Seymour Heller, O’Brien signed with Warner Bros. and appeared in series such as Foal .45, Maverick, Cheyenne, Sugar foot and 77 Sunset Strip for the workshop. She played Griffith’s character college girlfriend in Onion (1958), and in Jean-Paul Jones (1959), she was a woman who attracted the attention of Stack (like Jones) and Macdonald Carey (like Patrick Henry). O’Brien has appeared on other shows including Death Valley Days, Bat masterson and Perry mason before ending his on-screen career with an appearance in In Like Flint (1967). Survivors include her second husband, Kanan, five children and seven siblings.







