Dick Clark Productions president Amy Thurlow to leave the group – The Hollywood Reporter
Amy Thurlow will step down as chair of Golden Globe Awards producer Dick Clark Productions at the end of June.
Thurlow, who has worked at DCP since 2014 and served as its chairman last year, is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities. His departure comes as Dick Clark Productions, which produces several other awards shows in addition to the Globes, saw the number of viewers for such programming plummet during the pandemic (although recent hikes for live sports may also offer a boost. ray of hope for award shows).
Her departure also comes a month after NBC said it would not air the 2022 Golden Globes after a month of February. Los Angeles Times history who revealed that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which presents the awards, does not have black members. The HFPA recently adopted a new code of conduct, but organizations such as Time’s Up, a coalition of public relations companies, and streamers Netflix and Amazon have threatened to boycott the Globes unless more concrete progress is evident. At the time of publication, the 2022 ceremony does not have a TV house.
Despite these challenges, Thurlow’s tenure at Dick Clark Productions – first as COO and CFO before succeeding Mike Mahan – has been a growth post, said Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu, co-CEOs of the company. mother MRC.
“Amy leaves behind an admirable record of seven years; his tenure launched a period of consistent financial growth at DCP, ”Wiczyk and Satchu wrote in a memo to staff (read below). “Most recently, she led the team through the most difficult year for live television since its inception. “
Thurlow came to DCP from what was then the TV Guide Network (now Pop TV), where she served as CFO and Executive Vice President of Sales Strategy. She previously worked at NBCUniversal and its former parent company, GE.
“Over the past seven years I am very proud of the team I have had the privilege to work with and build with,” Thurlow wrote in his own note to DCP staff (also in full below) . “Each of you is a trusted and remarkable colleague. I am in awe of your accomplishments and expect DCP and [multichannel marketer Direct Holdings Group] will continue to thrive.
“As some of you know, in addition to our work together, I have also been passionate about pursuing and achieving other professional opportunities. After successfully completing this year’s ACM [Awards] and [Billboard Music Awards], it was the right time for me to do it.
Dick Clark Productions is a division of MRC, which is co-owner of Hollywood journalist through a joint venture with Penske Media called P-MRC.
Thurlow’s memo to DCP staff is below, followed by Wiczyk and Satchu’s note.
Hi team –
Today I want to share some bittersweet news that after much thought I have decided to leave the company.
Over the past 7 years, I am very proud of the team I have had the privilege to work with and build with. Each of you is a trusted and remarkable colleague. I am impressed with your accomplishments and have high hopes that DCP and DHG will continue to thrive.
As some of you know, in addition to our work together, I have also been passionate about pursuing and achieving other professional opportunities. After completing this year’s ACM and BBMA, it was time for me to do so.
I will be here until the end of the month and am always here to help in any way.
And I will always cheer you on and cheer you all on, at DHG and DCP!
Better,
Amy
***
Dear colleagues,
We are writing to share the news that Amy Thurlow has decided to step down as President of Dick Clark Productions.
Amy leaves behind an admirable record of seven years; his tenure launched a steady period of financial growth at DCP. Most recently, she led the team through the toughest year for live television since its inception.
This morning we will be bringing our DCP / DHG colleagues together to discuss the future of the division.
Our next few years promise to be transformative and exciting. As we have already mentioned, several factors are taking shape and will stimulate our growth:
- Ad-supported streaming is finally here, and the number of subscribers and their usage is growing rapidly
- Advertising dollars are flowing to these platforms at attractive CPMs
- Our partners add the possibility of broadcasting simultaneously in broadcasting and streaming
These advances will allow us to reach a much larger, younger and more inclusive audience; one that complements and adds to our broadcast audience, and fits the demographics of music and entertainment fans quite well.
Development is a high priority. We will invest heavily to create significant listings of live-action programming and unscripted series anchored around our branded intellectual property, including Billboard, Ambience and Rolling stone.
There is a huge opportunity ahead, and we look forward to seizing it with you. We have already started our search for a new leader and will take advantage of our quieter summer period to meet with the candidates.
Please join us in thanking Amy for her contributions and wishing her the best in her future endeavors.
