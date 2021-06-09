How The Good Doctor Sets Up Season 5

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for The Good Doctor Season 4, Episode 20, “Let’s Go” which aired Monday on ABC.

The end of The good doctor Season 3 was emotional to say the least. But entering its fourth season, the show had a new sense of normalcy, with surgical residents at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital finally taking off. Sure, Shaun and his friends have been through their fair share of struggles this year, but they’ve come out better.

Now, at the start of Season 5, massive changes to the status quo have arrived, including the departure of dear friends, new romances, and important steps taken. Having said that, let’s look at all the ways The good doctor is planning its next outing.

Shaun and Lea’s future

At the start of Season 4, Shaun and Lea were in the early days of their relationship after Lea finally admitted her feelings for Shaun. The couple had to learn to navigate each other’s lives, something made more difficult by the fact that Lea got a job at the hospital. But eventually they would find a good balance, at least until Lea dropped the bombshell that she was pregnant.

The back half of Season 4 saw the couple grapple with parenthood head-on, with Shaun struggling to connect with his child. Sadly, after going to work, tragedy struck when Lea lost the baby due to a complication. Shaun and Lea travel to Guatemala in the final, hoping to learn how to move on, and after a rough journey, they finally get back together, so much so that Lea asks Shaun to marry her.

Claire’s new role

Season 4 was incredibly hard on Claire, who lost Dr. Melendez right after admitting she had feelings for him. Trying to come out of her grief, she would delve into her job, helping those who have lost people to the coronavirus pandemic reconnect. After finding inner peace, however, Claire’s life is turned upside down again due to the sudden re-emergence of her father.

Having not seen the man since childhood, Claire discovers that her father has cancer and that he refuses treatment. She gives him a hard love, which convinces him to get help, and the two begin to solve their problems. This development has put Claire in a good position for her trip to Guatemala, where she will thrive during the surgical team’s ten-day mission. Things are going so well, in fact, that she decides to take a managerial position at the local hospital, leaving behind her friends in San José for a wonderful opportunity.

Dr Andrews’ wedding

Dr Marcus Andrews has been a staple of The good doctor from the start, but he’s not always the nicest guy. During Shaun’s early years in the hospital, Andrews was a constant thorn in his side, at least until the two finally started seeing each other in Season 3. That positive change was going to carry over to Season 4, Andrews taking Melendez’s place. on surgical staff alongside all residents.

But after facing Covid-19 and all the other hardships this year, Andrews’ marriage is under strain behind the scenes. During the trip to Guatemala, he begins to flirt with a local nurse, which attracts the attention of some of his friends. Eventually, Andrews reveals that his wife has left home and that he is just trying to find happiness again. Although season 4 offers no solutions to his marital problems, the next release of the series will certainly touch on the aftermath of his love life.

Lim’s burgeoning romance

On the subject of love life, after being diagnosed with PTSD and surviving the hardships of the pandemic, Lim travels to Guatemala with a new sense of purpose. She quickly befriends Dr. Rendon at the local hospital, and after clashing at first, the two begin a whirlwind romance that spans both episodes of the two-part finale.

Things get complicated when Rendon begins to notice that Lim is hiding parts of herself from her, but she ends up revealing her diagnosis of PTSD, and they reconcile. Lim’s revelation also prompts Rendon to make one, telling Lim the only reason he hasn’t returned to the United States is because of an active arrest warrant. Wanting to prove his dedication, he tells her that he plans to have it cleared up and wants to visit her in the future.

Park and Morgan finally admit their feelings

After nearly three full seasons of hating each other, the Season 4 finale of The good doctorfinally makes a breakthrough in Park and Morgan’s relationship. After going through the pandemic together, Park and Morgan decide to become roommates, which, of course, leads them to hook up. It lasts a few episodes until Park decides he wants more from the relationship. Morgan being who she is, kills Park, forcing him to end the friendship and try to find love elsewhere.

This arrangement remains in effect until Guatemala, where Park and Morgan’s relationship is put to the test again. With a patient in need of emergency surgery and no surgeon available, Morgan takes the case despite his severe arthritis. She succeeds most of the operation, but Park must take over to finish. While Morgan feels like a failure, Park reassures her that she has done a noble thing. It’s not long after that the two confess their feelings for each other, creating another romance for Season 5.

