Chris Harrison demanded $ 25 million for ‘licensed’ release

Bachelor host Chris Harrison demanded a $ 25 million payment after being banned from the show and threatened to reveal all the franchise’s dirty secrets if he didn’t get it, sources told Page Six.

He’s nearly 20 years of filth, an ABC source said on Tuesday.

Instead of handing them a rose, he was absolutely ready to hand them a lawsuit detailing all the details behind the scenes.

Harrison, 49, has been cooking for he has the boot for defending candidate Rachel Kirkconnell in his controversial run and insiders have said he won’t go down without a fight.

Chris Harrison’s entire life was The Bachelor, and he didn’t want to let go, ”the source said. It is always very sad to leave, and very hard and very heated negotiations have been going on for weeks.

Big network bosses had hoped Harrison would be gone quickly and quietly so they could put the PR nightmare behind them as quickly as possible, the well-placed source said.

But Harrison, who was the frontman of the blockbuster franchise for the past 19 years before the blossoms died out, had none of it, the source said.

Negotiations between Harrison and ABC over his exit ended up being more explosive and dramatic than any season finale, a second network source said.

Chris Harrison didn’t take his ouster lightly for defending reigning contender Rachel Kirkconnell in her controversial run. ABC via Getty Images

He knows a lot about inappropriate behavior on the set: fights between competitors, bad behavior, including the use of illegal substances abroad and complaints from producers that have allegedly been overlooked by ABC executives ”, the first source said.

“He was ready to speak the truth about how things really work out there and he has a lot of evidence to back it up. Chris was making $ 5 million per season and wanted $ 25 million, the source said.

The second source said a settlement with Harrison was eventually reached, although it was not estimated at $ 25 million.

Harrison had recently upped the stakes in the negotiations by hiring prominent LA lawyer Brian Freedman, who previously represented the wife of “Bachelor” creator and executive producer Mike Fleiss in their bitter divorce.

Laura Kaeppeler Fleiss, a former Miss America, has made allegations of domestic assault resulting from an alleged assault at one of the couples’ homes in Hawaii. She withdrew the complaint days later and received a $ 10 million settlement.

Freedman also replaced Gabrielle Union in her dispute with NBC’s Americas Got Talent last year after complaining about racism and a toxic environment on the show and being fired as a judge. The dispute was settled in September.

Chris Harrison hired Brian Freedman, who represented the wife of Mike Fleiss, which immediately established an aggressive playing field, and exit negotiations were extremely tense, ”the second source told Page Six.

“It was a group of emotionally charged men in a room who weren’t happy with each other at all.

Meanwhile, the insider added that there were still disagreements between Harrison and Good Morning America host Michael Strahan, whom he blames in part for his downfall.

Harrison was furious that after apologizing for standing up for Kirkconnell, Strahan ended the interview by saying: Well, his apology is his apology.

“But I felt like I had nothing more than a cursory answer to all of this,” Strahan continued. “And obviously the man clearly wants to stay on the show, but only time will tell if there is any meaning to his words.

The source said Chris was not happy with this interview with Strahan and the way it turned out. He wasn’t happy with Strahans’ comment at the end of the interview that it was a “surface” apology. He felt angry and that Strahan made matters worse.

But in the end, it was Chris Harrison who made the decision to go on GMA, and he shouldn’t have expected an easy ride just because “GMA” is also an ABC show, said. the source of the network.

ABC representatives did not comment. Freedman did not respond to calls and emails.