Bollywood Roundup: Shweta Tripathi, Rajveer Singh, Sunny Leone, and more …

Shweta Tripathi: Post Covid, I focused on regaining strength

Bombay– Actress Shweta Tripathi says that after fully recovering from Covid-19, she felt motivated and in better shape. She claims it’s the best shape of her life, adding that she even went ahead and filmed for two projects after recovery.

“After Covid, it’s important not to go all out on yourself in terms of training. However, the right mindset has to be there and it has to be strong to stay motivated and stay fit, ”said Shweta.

She added, “Personally, I focused on regaining my strength and increasing my immunity first. As the infection is wreaking havoc on your immunity, I decided first to rebuild this and then slowly start working again, and this is something I would highly recommend to anyone who has just recovered from Covid- 19. “

Shweta is currently awaiting the release of two projects “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein” and “Escaype Live”.

“Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein” also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin while “Escaype Live” features South star Siddharth.

Rajveer Singh had a hidden collection of 150 comics

Bombay– Actor Rajveer Singh says that before discovering his love for acting, he had already been consumed by the love of reading, especially comics and novels.

“Comics and novels have played a very important role in my life. When I was in ninth grade, I was so drawn to comics that I spent my whole day reading them, ”shares the actor.

He remembers how his love for comics would get him in trouble as well.

“It lasted almost six months and when I got the results from my pre-boards, where I clearly hadn’t performed well, my mom knew it all. At that time, I had almost 150 comics, which were hidden in my room in different places, so my mom couldn’t find them. She made sure I got rid of the comics, she didn’t know there were a hundred more hidden away! he says.

He insists on the need to read. “I’m not a collector today, but I’m an actor and she has a big smile on her face. I really think people should read more, especially during lockdown when we have the time. It will surely broaden your perspective and help you grow, ”says Rajveer, who is seen as Neel on the Zee TV show“ Qurbaan Hua ”.

When Sunny Leone forgot his lines

Bombay– When it comes to packing a punch and delivering her lines at the same time, Sunny Leone literally found herself suspended midway through a shoot.

In an Instagram video clip she posted on Tuesday, Sunny is seen tied to a cable and attempting a stunt that requires her to fall vertically onto a co-actor lying on the ground. The cable-assisted fall stops just before Sunny crashes into the man, at which point Sunny is supposed to speak his lines.

In the clip, we see her hanging in the air rather indecisively, when the director invites her to say his dialogue. She begins by articulating her lines, to forget them halfway.

“Aata majhi satakli” Sunny wrote as a caption with #SunnyLeone, #bts and #OnSets tags, although she did not share which project she was filming for.

His other upcoming list includes the psychological thriller “Shero” and the thriller series “Anamika”. Sunny also has a role in the period drama “The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon”.

Bombay– Actress Shlokka Pandit spent a lot of time with her pet cat Luna during the lockdown.

“Luna has made a lot of changes in my life. I can understand things without being told. Unlike most, he is a very affectionate, calm and good-natured cat. The unconditional love he gives me has allowed me to be a more compassionate and caring person, ”says Shlokka.

She calls her pet an “obedient child,” adding, “I literally can’t imagine a day without him. We are two nice pals in a way.

Shlokka makes a plea for immunization saying, “Let’s follow all guidelines and protocols. The pandemic is far from over. Let’s get vaccinated whenever the opportunity arises.

“We are facing a daunting task against the virus but I am sure that if we follow the protocols and take care of ourselves and each other we will definitely be able to overcome it,” added the actress, who was recently seen in the film “Hello Charlie”, with Jackie Shroff, Elnaaz Norouzi and Aadar Jain. (IANS)