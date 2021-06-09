The Crown: 10 actors who would play today’s Royals

The Netflix seriesThe crowntalks about the reign of Queen Elizabeth in England. The final season focuses on the royal family in the ’80s when Princess Diana married Prince Charles. Audiences were delighted to see their children, Prince William and Prince Harry, whom viewers know well.

After Oprah’s interview with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the royal family garnered much more press attention. Even if it has been confirmed thatThe crownwill not reach today, fans can’t help but wonder who would be up to playing modern-day royals in the hit Netflix series.

ten Judi Dench as Queen Elizabeth

Who better to play a queen than an actress who is a lady? Dame Judi Dench has a long acting career. She has a history of performing in the theater. Additionally, she is a seven-time Oscar nominated actress.

Dench could easily play today’s Queen Elizabeth. After all, she once played a Queen Elizabeth, in Shakespeare in love, she therefore has the necessary experience. Her grace and pose would make her the ideal candidate to embody the current Queen of England.

9 Eddie Redmayne as Prince William

Prince William is second to the throne after his father, Prince Charles. He is married to Kate Middleton and has three children. Acclaimed actor Eddie Redmayne is said to be a great Prince William.

Yes The crown covered today’s events, this would likely include the tension between William and his brother, Harry, who relinquished his royal title. Redmayne might well play the intrigues of William’s family and royalty. Additionally, Redmayne has previously portrayed famous British personalities including Stephen Hawking in The theory of everything.

8 Hayley Atwell as Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton just won a degree in art history at the University of St Andrews. There she met her husband, Prince William. Hayley Atwell is the same age as Kate and looks similar, making her the perfect choice.

Atwell has starred in many shows and movies, but she is known for her role as Peggy Carter in the MCU. Peggy is a strong woman who helps others. These are traits that Middelton shares, as she does a lot of charitable work.

7 Andrew Garfield as Prince Harry

Andrew Garfield has played countless characters in his career. From a web superhero to a Facebook co-founder, he’s done it all on screen. however, Garfield did not get the role of Prince Caspianin theNarniacinema. But he would still make a wonderful princeonThe crown.

Prince Harry recently stepped down from royal duties and moved to California with his wife. Garfield is expected to die of red hair, but the Oscar nominated actor could perfectly play Harry with his acting charm and chops.

6 Jessica Parker Kennedy as Meghan Markle

American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in 2018, and the couple left England for various reasons. If the show was about today’s royal family, Markle would play a big role. Jessica Parker Kennedy, who played a superhero inFlash, would be perfect for the role.

Kennedy displayed an impressive array of actors playing Nora West-Allen on Flash. She could describe both Markle’s happiest times, as well as her struggle to fit in with the royal family and deal with the press.

5 Jim Broadbent as Prince Charles

Josh O’Connor won a Golden Globe for playing young Prince Charles, who is the first to ascend to the throne. Actor Jim Broadbent would be an excellent candidate to succeed O’Connor in a future season.

YesThe crownFocused on today’s royals, Prince Charles would still have an important role. Thus, Broadbent would have the opportunity to play the prince. Broadbent is known to have played Professor Slughorn inThe Half-Blood Prince. Additionally, he won an Oscar for his role in the film.Iris.

4 Joanna Lumley as Camilla Parker Bowles

Camilla, Prince Charles’ second wife, is a delicate role to play. The couple’s affair was very controversial, so the character must be complex but likeable. One actress who could do this is Joanna Lumley.

Lumley has played many complicated but entertaining characters. For example, she started in The wolf of Wall Street like Aunt Emma, ​​who does suspicious work for her niece’s husband. Although her actions are not morally sound, the audience understands her reasoning and sees the love she has for her niece.

3 Julie Walters AsPrincess Anne

Dame Julie Walters’ acting career is vast and impressive, appearing in theHarry pottermovies and movies such asBilly Elliot. If they cast Anne’s casting today, she would be the first choice.

Princess Anne is Queen Elizabeth’s second child. She was an accomplished horse rider and the first member of the royal family to compete in the Olympics. Currently, Princess Anne still participates in royal functions. Walters should follow in the footsteps of Erin Doherty, who played young adult Anne inThe crown.

2 Lily James AsPrincess Beatrice

The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is Princess Beatrice. She is the tenth to the throne and works for the software company Afiniti. Lily James, a British actress, would be great as Princess Beatrice.

James has a busy career. Her acting skills are commendable, appearing in films such asBaby Driver,Mamma Mia: here we go again, andCinderella.Lily James fans would also love to see her play a member of the Royal Family.

1 Lily Collins AsPrincess Eugenie

Another member of today’s British royal family is Princess Eugenie, the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and sister of Beatrice. Lily Collins is a British actress close to her age and would be a good fit for Princess Eugenie on The crown.

Collins has appeared in numerous movies and shows. Additionally, she has completed several Netflix projects including To the bone, Extremely mean, incredibly evil and vile, and Emilie in Paris. Play a role in The crown would be a great addition to his resume.

