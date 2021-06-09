‘Superman and Lois’ recap: season 1 episode 9 the Morgan Edge reveal

RELATED STORIES

Lois and Jonathan found themselves in danger again on Tuesday Superman & Lois, but it was not some “stranger” holding them by the throat. This time it was an enemy much closer to home.

Unbeknownst to his wife, Kyle enrolled in Morgan Edge’s alleged self-improvement class, which viewers discovered when he attempted to kill Lois and Jonathan after the school talent show. . And in their own barn, nothing less. Of course, Kyle had no recollection of it – he also didn’t remember his embarrassing brief brawl with Superman – when he returned home later that night. Lana, however, knows exactly what was going on.

Meanwhile, Clark brought Jordan to the Fortress of Solitude to literally burn the Kryptonite out of his system; Lois worked things out with Sam, whom she temporarily banished from her home for infecting her son and husband; and Morgan Edge has revealed a game-changing secret.

After summoning Superman to his side in the final moments of the episode, Edge told him, “I think it’s time you got to know the truth about who I am and where I’m really from… brother.” (Gasp!)

Below, Erik Valdez (aka Kyle Cushing) details the episode’s biggest moments:

TV LINE | Let’s start with the most important… Do you really know how to play the guitar?

[Laughs] I do! Not good, but good enough to do what we played on the show. I won’t be releasing an album anytime soon, at least not with me on guitar.

TV LINE | Performing on stage with your daughter on TV must have been a great bonding experience.

Oh, that was awesome. Before that, India [Navarrette] came to my house several times to rehearse. I don’t want to speak too much for her about this, but she really does get a little nervous when it comes to it. It plays in the character, but it’s also in her. I have a video of us rehearsing in my living room that I will post after the episode airs. It was fun helping him through that. I felt like a real father to her. And we have a lot of these life-mimicking artistic moments, because she just turned 20 and I’m almost 42, so the harsh reality is that she really could be my daughter. Our post-performance interaction, with that hug on the side of the stage, was also completely genuine. The script said she was supposed to stay on the mic, but our director Eric [Dean Seaton] would just let the camera roll, sometimes longer than we fully understood. But there was always a reason. He would capture little moments like that. He is fantastic. She ran to the side of the stage and jumped up and gave me a hug. We’re not even well lit for this shot because it wasn’t planned, but they kept it because it was a great time.

TV LINE | And then came… everything after the concert. Have you been told in advance that Kyle will be heading down this dark path?

A little. I spoke with [showrunner Todd Helbing] at the start of the season some things were going, but then some things changed. So, reading episode 9 for the first time, I became aware of what was going to happen, but I had no idea How? ‘Or’ What it was going to happen. I thought it was really well done. Knowing this was going to happen, I also knew that audiences would end up hating Kyle or that you might really start to sympathize with him. The way it goes in the future, I think it will be the last.

TV LINE | How did you feel filming the scene where Kyle tries to kill Lois and Jonathan? Talk about changing your dynamic with these co-stars.

[Laughs] A crazy different dynamic. I am a fairly physical person. I’ve always been quite athletic, love to do things outdoors, and am a bit of an adrenaline junkie. So when the time came to do it, my first question was, “Whatever stunts involved, can I do them myself?” Rob Hayter – our stunt coordinator, who is that quiet human being who could also kill you in two seconds – just had that smirk on his face. For the moment Superman arrives and sends Kyle flying to the back of the barn, they set me up on this platform, tied me up and it was a fun little ride. It’s almost like riding a zipline upside down, and it happens really quickly. It just gets you up and back. It was fun. I feel like a kid when I do stuff like this.

TV LINE | Fighting Superman was probably a highlight of his career as well.

It was, even if it wasn’t much of a fight, to be honest. He almost kicked my ass. But that’s how Superman rolls! And if someone wants to take you out, being able to say it was Superman is pretty awesome.

TV LINE | I know he doesn’t remember what he did, but is it the start of a journey of discovery for him?

Over the next few episodes, things will piece together a bit. There will be some clarity there. But for now, Kyle doesn’t know what’s happening to him. There is no part of Kyle, other than the host body, when he is transformed. None of it exists at such times, outside of the physical body that you see.

TV LINE | And what was your reaction at the end of the episode when Morgan Edge was revealed to be Superman’s “brother”?

Full Disclosure: I love comics a lot, but never really delved into them as a kid. Yet when I read these scripts I can tell when there is a poignant moment, like with John Henry Irons and Steel. I always do a Google search afterwards to find out. So when I read that and saw “brother”, I thought to myself, “Oh my God, this is gonna be a big way to end the show. So I started to go back to see how it could be. We have incredibly talented writers, and their knowledge of the world of Superman is amazing.

Were you surprised to learn that Kyle is already on X-Kryptonite? And what do you think of the big Morgan Edge reveal? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.