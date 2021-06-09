Two of R. Kellys’ lawyers want to leave just two months before federal trial





Two of R. Kellys’ attorneys who are to represent him in a soon-to-start sex trafficking and racketeering trial in Brooklyn have asked to be relieved of the case. According toNew York Daily NewsOne of those attorneys says it’s because two new attorneys hired by the struggling R&B singer have no federal court experience, are unwilling to work, and set him up for failure. The newspaper reports that Steven Greenberg and Michael Leonard filed a letter to Brooklyn Federal Court Judge Ann Donnelly on Monday evening requesting an exemption from the trial, which is due to begin in two months. The two lawyers gave no specific reason why they wanted to leave. That said, Greenberg told the Daily News by phone that there was friction between him and Leonard and new lawyers Thomas Farinella and Nicole Becker. RELATED: R. Kelly To Be Transferred To New York For Sex Trafficking Trial Unfortunately, it seems that over time Mr. Kelly did not make the best decisions and I am afraid he does now. But that’s not my problem I think. I wish him the best. I hope he wins this case, Greenberg said. You kind of want to hit the high road, but they really screw him up, these two. We don’t want to be with people who have no experience and who don’t want to do the job, he added. Additionally, Greenberg said he and Leonard tried to discuss their issues with Kelly at the Chicago Federal Prison where he was being held, but the singer refused to see them. Greenberg has represented Kelly since 2018. Although we realize that this request is close to trial and although we are ready to proceed to trial as planned in August, our reasons for withdrawal are important and it is impossible for us, in our opinion, to continue to represent properly Mr. Kelly under the current circumstances, they wrote in the surprising one-page file, according to the Daily News. On April 15, a federal judge gave the green light to relocate the R&B singer for his trial this summer on alleged sex trafficking crimes. The case, which suffered several delays, has nothing to do with that of Chicago, where he is detained on 21 counts to make child pornography. RELATED: Lawyers for R. Kellys Say Evidence is Withheld The trial in Brooklyn federal court had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to ABC News, in a virtual hearing, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly told lawyers there are courthouse protections that allow the trial to begin on August 9. New York prosecutors allege Kelly ran a company made up of his managers, bodyguards and other employees who helped him recruit women and girls for sex. A jury is expected to hear testimony from its alleged victims. R. Kelly has denied all allegations of sex trafficking made against him.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos