Bollywood celebrity wedding homecoming PHOTOS





Home

Pictures

Sonam kapoor

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja birthday special: Bollywood celebrity wedding return PHOTOS

As Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is one year older, here are the wedding photos of Sonam and Anand Ahuja that will give fans and followers major goals for the couple. Read ahead to take a look. Written by



Pooja dhar





2954 readings

Bombay

Posted: Jun 9, 2021 8:33 am 1 / 6 Wedding photos of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja Pooja dhar 8:14 am (10 minutes ago) at Netra Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, born June 9, 1985, is a very popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. She has often made the headlines of her love affair with her husband, Anand Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja are one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry. The two first met when the actor was filming for his film, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and his friends called her to have dinner with them as they wanted to put her in touch with Anand Ahuja’s best friend. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has often revealed that the person her husband and other friends are trying to couple her with is very tall like her and loves to read books. She revealed that the guy had many qualities similar to his brother, Harshvardhan Kapoor and she immediately decided that she couldn’t date him because he is exactly like her brother. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja spent his entire evening talking to Anand Ahuja instead of his friend and it was then that the two felt an instant connection and love began to form between the two. After dating for a few years, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja got married on May 8, 2018 and have since maintained a happy and solid marriage. Today, as Sonam Kapoor is one year older, here are photos from the wedding of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahujas that will prove the couple are major goals. Read ahead to take a look. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

2 / 6 Mehendi ceremony Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja are tied together in their mehendi ceremony as the actor applies mehendi to his hands while posing for the camera. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

3 / 6 Saath phière Sonam and Anand really clicked taking their saath pheeres together. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

4 / 6 Perform rituals The celebrity is captured during the bidaai ceremony as she throws a handful of rice on her back as she walks towards the start of a new life. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

5 / 6 Photos for life Sonam and Anand do adorable poses for the camera as they get their photos of their lives clicked on at their wedding ceremonies. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

6 / 6 Ready for reception Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja pose together at their reception wearing a copper gray lehenga with a four tier choker and a stylish black kurta respectively. Photo credit: Pinkvilla







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos