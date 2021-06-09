A secret that belongs to me

In the previous episode of Cruel summer, Jeanette is trying to get her hands on a snow globe that Mallory currently has. What does this snow globe have to do with the kidnapping or his case?

This episode takes place during the fall of 1993 and 1994, only.

We start in 1993. Kate visited Mr. Harris the night she walked in. They call it “Day 1”.

Kate tells Martin that she felt so lonely in her house. He begins to comfort her.

Cruel Summer Season 1, Episode 9: When Did Things Change With Mr. Harris?

We go back to 1994. A voice talks about the grooming and how it looks. Kate’s therapist tells her that Mr. Harris has put himself in a position that has caused her to need him.

In 1993, Kate fell asleep on the sofa. Mr. Harris covered her and let her sleep. When she wakes up, she goes looking for him and enters the basement.

In 1994, Kate told her therapist that there was something she hadn’t said yet. It was because she was not always locked in the basement.

In 1993, Rod and Joy recount how worried they were that Kate hadn’t come home yet.

We’re back to Kate and Mr. Harris. He says he has to go to school early and that she can walk on her own. As Mr. Harris leaves, we see Mallory making the recording of the prank.

Kate is left at home alone and clearly decides not to go to school. She tries to cook for him and rummages through his things. Mr. Harris walks in and is angry that Kate didn’t come to school. He even tries to kick her out of the house.

As she leaves, the phone rings. Detective called Mr. Harris to let him know that Kate is now considered a missing person. Kate doesn’t leave anymore.

Cruel Summer Season 1, Episode 9: What’s next for Mr. Harris?

Mr. Harris is furious that he didn’t tell anyone Kate was at home. To clear things up, Kate asks him to play a game. She wants to play “Never have I ever” and they start drinking. They become very comfortable with each other.

In 1994, Kate continued to tell her therapist that Mr. Harris was very careful with everything. He made her feel comfortable.

In 1993, Mr. Harris slowly climbs the stairs and Kate hides in a closet. It turns out they play hide and seek, as well as at home.

Kate is now at day 30 in the house. Mr. Harris wants her to consult travel guides and choose a place to go for her 18th birthday.

It’s day 34 and Kate talks about how much she misses her parents. Mr. Harris says they have to wait. Then the doorbell rings. It’s Greg Turner. He wants to use Mr. Harris’s phone to call his wife to pick him up because his car broke down.

Greg notices that there are 2 coffee cups on the table. Mr. Harris says one of them was from the day before. Greg leaves, but it annoys Mr. Harris. He begins to hang curtains to block the windows.

It’s day 64. Kate and Mr. Harris are carving pumpkins and getting ready for Halloween. Mr. Harris tells Kate that the buzz around the school is that Kate has run away. He made it clear that Kate had to choose him or the world.

Only Kate begins to question this world they have together.

During dinner, Kate begins to ask Mr. Harris about his parents and how they are doing. He doesn’t really want to talk about it.

On Christmas Eve, Kate does not want to get out of bed. She’s finished being a prisoner of this new life. She begins to tell Mr. Harris how much she misses the outside world. He lets her stay in bed while he does his Christmas shopping.

Mr. Harris goes to the mall and Jeanette sees him there. Police show up and bypass Mr. Harris in the mall.

Cruel Summer season 1, episode 9: Did Jeanette really see Kate in the house?

Kate walks around the house and sees everything fall into place for Christmas. There, on the TV cabinet is the snow globe. Kate picks up the phone and dials the number. She had called Jamie. This is the voice message that Jeanette listened to in the last episode.

Kate left the breathing voicemail, but in the background was the music of the snow globe. As she leaves voicemail, Jeanette walks into the house because she thinks no one is home.

Jeanette walks around the house and picks up the snow globe. Jeanette is frightened by a noise and leaves the house with the snow globe. This is also when Jeanette’s necklace falls off and ends up at the house.

Kate goes on to tell her therapist that she never told Mr. Harris about Jeanette and the necklace.

She also recounts a time she left home on Christmas Eve. She returned to her parents’ house and saw them inside. Her parents looked happy without her, so she returned to Mr. Harris.

Kate is on day 119. They open the Christmas presents. Mr. Harris gives Kate a pearl necklace and Kate puts on a red dress for dinner. At dinner, Mr. Harris yells at Kate for leaving the house the night before.

He makes it very clear that she cannot leave the house before the age of 18. Kate begs him to leave and calls him a kidnapper. He says no, but begs her not to go.

She asks for her suitcase. He says he’s in the basement. She goes downstairs to get him and that’s when she’s locked up.

What are your thoughts? Has Jeanette seen Kate? Who is Annabelle? How is Kate finally found? Leave a comment below!

You can watch the season finale of Cruel summer Tuesday, June 15 on Freeform at 10:00 a.m. EST.