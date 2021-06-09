Migos hires Drake, Cardi B and Justin Bieber for “Culture III”





Migos shared the tracklist of their next album, Culture III, which arrives on Friday. Drake, Cardi B and Justin Bieber are among the guests featured on the trio’s long teased album. The 19-song set also includes collaborations with Future, Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD, NBA YoungBoy and Polo G. Last month Migos released their first single of the year, “Straightenin,” which appears on Culture III. Earlier this year, Quavo, Takeoff and Offset confirmed the 2018 follow-up Culture II was soon on his way in a Instagram video detailing “The process of 3”. “We’ve had time to bond with each other and time to spend with each other because our solo careers have allowed us to do different things,” Quavo said. “We have relationships and we are growing.” Wednesday, before the album is released, Migos will happen during Tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon. Culture III List of tracks 1. “Avalanche”

2. “Having our way” with Drake

3. “Straighten”

4. “Type Shit” with Cardi B

5. “Malibu” with Polo G

6. “Birthday”

7. “modern day”

8. “Vaccine”

9. “Picasso” with Future

10. “Roadrunner”

11. “What You See” with Justin Bieber

12. “Jane (Birkin)”

13. “Antisocial” with Juice WRLD

14. “Why not”

15. “Mahomes”

16. “Manage my business”

17. “Time for me”

18. “Light It Up” with Pop Smoke

19. “I need it” with NBA YoungBoy







