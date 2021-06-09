Entertainment
Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush Announces Retirement After Debut With AEW | Launderer report
Photo credit: WWE.com
Lio Rush announced his retirement from professional wrestling in a Instagram post Tuesday.
Rush said he parted ways with AC in the Casino Battle Royale on pay-per-view Double or Nothing from All Elite Wrestling. The injury turned out to be more serious than he initially thought.
“I realized how much it would affect my everyday life,” he wrote. “For everyone who knows me, you know I work endlessly for myself and my family. It became more and more frustrating every day to find little things that I couldn’t do anymore. Like just putting on a shirt. and a fact much more difficult to manage, not being able to pick up my newborn son … “
Rush was revealed as a surprise participant in the Battle Royale. Prior to that, he had competed in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Major League Wrestling following his departure from WWE in April 2020.
Rush came to WWE with a level of hype thanks to his work with Combat Zone Wrestling and Ring of Honor. While he won the Cruiserweight Championship in 2019 and had an enjoyable run with Bobby Lashley, his time with the company has been somewhat disappointing. He also rubbed some of his peers the wrong way, which led to reported issues inside the locker room.
SiriusXM burst open @BustedOpenRadio
“It’s not a race issue. It’s an ego issue.” @TheMarkHenry exclusively reveals on @BustedOpenRadio that he tried to help Lio Rush dispel the behind-the-scenes issues in WWE and that the rookie’s responsibilities are to respect the company. pic.twitter.com/PRYW9PjuO0
In social media posts since deleted, Rush shared emails he had sent WWE what he believed to be hazing.
Considering the Maryland native is only 26, his debut with AEW seemed like just the start of big things to come. He said the promotion still wanted to sign him despite the injury.
It won’t be Rush’s last in a ring, as he has said he will fulfill his contractual obligations with NJPW before hanging up permanently.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]