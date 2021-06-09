Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush Announces Retirement After Debut With AEW | Launderer report

Photo credit: WWE.com

Lio Rush announced his retirement from professional wrestling in a Instagram post Tuesday.

Rush said he parted ways with AC in the Casino Battle Royale on pay-per-view Double or Nothing from All Elite Wrestling. The injury turned out to be more serious than he initially thought.

“I realized how much it would affect my everyday life,” he wrote. “For everyone who knows me, you know I work endlessly for myself and my family. It became more and more frustrating every day to find little things that I couldn’t do anymore. Like just putting on a shirt. and a fact much more difficult to manage, not being able to pick up my newborn son … “

Rush was revealed as a surprise participant in the Battle Royale. Prior to that, he had competed in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Major League Wrestling following his departure from WWE in April 2020.

Rush came to WWE with a level of hype thanks to his work with Combat Zone Wrestling and Ring of Honor. While he won the Cruiserweight Championship in 2019 and had an enjoyable run with Bobby Lashley, his time with the company has been somewhat disappointing. He also rubbed some of his peers the wrong way, which led to reported issues inside the locker room.

In social media posts since deleted, Rush shared emails he had sent WWE what he believed to be hazing.

Considering the Maryland native is only 26, his debut with AEW seemed like just the start of big things to come. He said the promotion still wanted to sign him despite the injury.

It won’t be Rush’s last in a ring, as he has said he will fulfill his contractual obligations with NJPW before hanging up permanently.