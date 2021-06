TI Responds to Sexual Assault Allegations in Music Video – The Hollywood Reporter

TI addresses sexual assault and allegations made by more than 10 women in a new clip. the video for “What It’s Come To,” released Monday, visually references reports on the recent charges against TI, whose real name is Clifford Harris, and his wife and former Xscape member Tameka “Tiny” Harris. (The couple deny the allegations, which the Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating, calling them “unfounded” and “unfounded.”) The video describes the charges against Harris as a plot hatched by an accuser, which the video qualifies as “The parasite. “During the video, the original accuser works on an array of evidence targeting the couple, then enlists other women and a lawyer to press charges against Harris and his wife. TI and Tiny both appear in the video, in which the rapper sings, “And they say hell ain’t got no fury like a woman’s contempt / F — that’s, I put the jury up.” , who are you lying about? / Extortion, is that what you thinkin ‘about, honey? The video also quotes Syreeta Butler, a licensed marriage and family therapist, as saying, “A toxic person will create drama and then come forward as a victim.” Lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn, who originally represented 11 alleged victims before more came forward, told reporters in March he was seeking criminal investigations in California and Georgia into alleged incidents between 2005 and 2018 According to Blackburn, his clients are complaining. including sexual abuse, forcible ingestion of illegal drugs, kidnapping, forcible confinement, intimidation, assault and harassment. In January, Sabrina Peterson claimed on Instagram that TI once pointed a gun to her temple and threatened to kill her, and shared other women’s accusations against the couple. (Her charges were denied by TI and Tiny.) In March, she sued the couple and hairstylist Shekinah Jones for libel over their responses to her accusation. Ms. Peterson is the definition of ‘defamation evidence,’ Harris’ attorney said in response to the lawsuit. “She has a long rap sheet for crimes involving dishonesty and violence. Nothing our clients do. have been able to say about it is not defamatory.







