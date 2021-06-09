Carlos Valdes looks back on his race and “deserved” goodbye as Cisco

Cisco Ramon left the chat.

In the June 8 episode of FlashOG cast member Carlos Valdes took his leave as Cisco and Kamilla (Victoria Park) told the STAR Labs team that they were leaving for greener pastures. She’s in San Francisco for an art gallery situation, he at a gig with ARGUS in Star City (where Kamilla will join him once she’s done on the coast). Initially met with a show of support that almost felt detached, it soon became apparent that Team Flash was, in fact, not a good time to figure out Ciscos’ release.

The same could be said for fans of Valdes, who has been an absolute delight since day 1. Introduced as a mechanical engineer at STAR Labs and bestie of Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), the Cisco of Valdes quickly became an integral part of the action, helping Barry (Grant Gustin) acclimatize to his post-particle accelerator abilities, taking on the meta-human role of Vibe during a spell, exchanging perfect pleasantries with the many Harrison Wells ( Wellii?) By Tom Cavanagh and even, as we learned on a few trips down the road, becoming the CEO of his own tech conglomerate before Crisis rewrote almost everything one way or another (we are still sorting this out). Along the way, he’s handed out countless nicknames, dropped even more cheesy jokes inside, broke our hearts, and most importantly, just been there. For Barry, Caitlin, really anyone. Cisco is the friend we all deserve.

Here, the actor talks about earning Cisco’s farewell and accepting the rewards that come with being a beloved member of the family.

Well, this is a shitty mission, really. You’re an OG and it’s a very… I mean, it’s a great episode, but it’s sad to see you go.

Carlos: Yes. Yes, it’s sad, but I kind of have to find some comfort in the fact that it can be a sad experience and also a positive one and I have to contain all of these conflicting emotions at once. And that’s probably the hardest thing I’ll have to do in this life.

And because of all the COVID protocols, you didn’t have just one great group farewell scene with everyone. He stretched himself through various farewells that you had to film.

[Laughs] That’s right. Yeah, I think writers really, really like to say goodbye when it comes, you know what I mean?

I liked the fact that Cisco and Kamila are moving you to Star City, which we all know is not that far away. There was a point in that episode where I was like, “Are they going to kill him?”

I know. I was thinking about this too. I like a fake like this. It’s so funny to me that this big departure, there is so much noise about this decision and really what ended up happening was that he just crossed the street. There’s a part of me, a very sadistic part of me, that wondered what it would be like if Cisco had just been killed. [Laughs]

When did you make this decision?

Well, it was a mutual decision. The seed to quit the show was sort of still there because it was such a brutal lifestyle change for me from going from a stage actor in New York to a multi-year contract, working on a TV show. in Vancouver, work nine and a half months a year. It was a little intense.

And so, there was always this doubt in the back of my mind as to whether I could make this work. Obviously, being the child of an immigrant, my whole experience was like, “You know what? You make it work. And you go and you jostle yourself and you make it work. And I think I’ve reached a point, like I think a lot of people in our culture are right now, where I realized I have power in this situation where I can choose to make sure that circumstances work for me. The more time passed, the more comfortable I got with the idea of ​​walking away and Cisco having a well-deserved goodbye.

And it’s. It’s a well-deserved goodbye… you even have a farewell montage, which a lot of people don’t understand.

[Laughs] I know, I almost feel… uncomfortable. I’m not good at taking compliments as a person and there is a lot of love in this episode for Cisco and his departure. But I think what made it easier, not just for Cisco, but also for me as an actor, is how interesting it is. [showrunner] Eric Wallace has brought in these new characters like Chester and Allegra, the new members of the team, because I think for Cisco to leave his role on the team is a decision that is made in a much easier way because he knows that it is left in good hands. . And obviously, as these recent episodes have shown, Chester’s hands are more than capable as he’s arguably more skilled than Cisco in some things. [Laughs]

How were your last days on the set?

It had been shot a while ago and it was weird. It was weird as hell, honestly. Because, as I mentioned before, I’m not good at taking compliments. I don’t like noise, I don’t like the celebration, the applause, the closing speech, and all that. It makes me uncomfortable. I’m just saying the lines that are on the page. So there was a lot of love thrown at me and it was an interesting challenge… but ultimately a very enriching experience to realize that there is a lot of love for this character around the world. It was very humiliating.

The Arrowverse has always been good to leave the door open …

Well who knows? There are a lot of things in the air right now. I think Eric has his vision of where he wants the show to go from here. I have my vision of where I want to start spending my time and energies, like the kind of projects I’m going to start dedicating my energies to, so whether those halves line up is a complete mystery right now. .

In the episode where you take Chester through the stuff in the room, is there the line on your Comic-Con yarn box? How close is it to reality?

It’s funny. Comic-Con is the perfect place to wear a graphic t-shirt, sort of a pop culture statement. And that sucks because in pretty much every Comic-Con we’ve done, it’s been my push. It was my desire. To be like, I just wanna rock, just be fun, have low pressure, low stakes, have a good time in San Diego. I would just put on a graphic t-shirt, but I was like, “I’m just going to look like Cisco. I cannot attend these events looking like my character! [Laughs]

You can’t cosplay yourself.

Exactly. It’s exactly that. It’s such a beautiful way to put it. I think playing this character definitely ruined graphic tees for me. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to wear a graphic t-shirt in my life again, unfortunately.

Considering that this takes place after the episode… how much break dancing was Grant?

Like zero. [Laughs] He’s a good dancer, a very competent dancer, so there were a few [footage], a little connective tissue in there, but no, for the most part it was [a double] that was so good. Just phenomenal.

And Lady Gaga Karaoke, is that something you’ve done in the past in real life?

No, it’s definitely not something we did in real life, but it felt good to us. I was actually a little nervous about this because karaoke not only makes Danielle uncomfortable, it also makes Danielle feel uncomfortable. me uncomfortable. I understand the allure of karaoke, but I come from a community of actors who, as you surely know, are very emotionally unstable people who have tons of insecurity, baggage, and overcompensation. And they use their art and their vocal abilities and their acting abilities to overcompensate that stuff. So you fill a room with a bunch of singers or a bunch of actors who are most of my friends and karaoke isn’t fun, Damian. It’s not funny. It really is just an ego parade.

And I am a singer. It’s something I do professionally and even just me being in a room with non-singing friends I’m like, “I can’t be here. It’s no fun for me. It’s just me who works for free. I don’t even get paid for it. But we went and we did and it was fun. It ended up being fun.

Now that you’re gone, how are you going to continue with the Mario Kart competition?

Wait, how do you know Mario Kart?

Oh, there was a photo of Grant walking around Vancouver in a costume carrying his Nintendo Switch, and when I spoke to him at the start of the season, he told me how much of a little league you all were.

It’s funny because I thought it was going to be fun and fun, like we were just playing. But it really shed some light on some personality profiles for me. Some people get really competitive and I didn’t expect to be one of those people. [Laughs] But as soon as we finished our first Zoom shot and we all greeted, smiled, laughed and said goodbye, I went straight back into Mario Kart and said, “Okay, I’m practicing. I train for it. It’s a game, but it’s not a game. I played hard. I repeated. I did my job. I certainly don’t think this is the end of Mario Kart competitions.

Good. As sad as it may be to see you go, it’s great to see yourself taking a risk and opening yourself up to something new.

Thanks Damien. I feel that for you too, because you have all been with us from the start. I don’t know, I feel like I’m sort of sharing this goodbye. You kind of have a better idea of ​​what that means because you’ve kind of done it with us.

And I plan to keep doing that and keep talking to you for the future, okay?

Thanks dude.

