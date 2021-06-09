Bollywood movies that glorified friendship





June 8 is celebrated as National Best Friends Day in the United States. Friendship knows no borders. It is a relationship in which a person trusts another unconditionally and expresses their heart when they are happy or sad. Indian films, from time immemorial, have capitalized on this relationship and distributed countless cinematic trips retracing the bonds of friendship. From Jai and Veeru to Rahul and Anjali to Ramu and Mohan, Indian cinema has seen many friends set the screen on fire with their actions, giving major friendship goals. Here are 5 films that best illustrate the beauty of friendship: Dosti (1964) This black and white film directed by Satyen Bose focused on the friendship between two boys, one blind and the other disabled. Ramu is injured in an accident and becomes paralyzed. Following the tragic death of his parents, he is evicted from his penniless home and while wandering the streets of Mumbai, he meets Mohan. Ramu is good at the harmonica, while Mohan is a good singer and the duo team up and sing songs by the side of the road to make money. Sholay (1984) The famous action-adventure film Sholay is about two criminals, Jai and Veeru (played by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmednra respectively) who were petty thieves. Seeing their friendship, a retired policeman (played by Sanjeev Kumar) thinks they would be ideal to help him capture Gabbar Singh (played by Amjad Khan), a wanted dacoit. The movie also has a famous song “Yeh Dosti” which has been the hymn of friendship over the years. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) Directed by Karan Johar, the film starred the popular on-screen pair of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. With one of the most famous dialogues in cinema, Pyaar dosti hai, the film sees Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Anjali Sharma (Kajol) as best friends who move away when Rahul falls in love with new student Tina (Rani Mukherjee). Years later, a widowed daughter of Rahuls, also named Anjali, tries to make her mother’s dying wish come true by reuniting the best friends of the college. 3 Idiots (2009) The comedy-drama film directed by Rajkumar Hirani starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya, and effortlessly portrayed the friendship of three students at an engineering school. A satire on the social pressures in the Indian education system, the film is a journey of friendship and how far friends will go for each other. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) The story of the film tells the story of three childhood friends, Arjun, Kabir, and Imraan, who come together for a three-week bachelorette party when one of them gets engaged. During their journey, each friend chooses a dangerous sport and all three must participate in it. A film about how to face your fears as much as about the strength of friendship, it stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin in key roles. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

