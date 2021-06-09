I love finding myself as an actor … I don’t have to pretend to be someone else

Lately, Parineeti chopra played three diametrically different roles and received accolades for the films Saina , The Girl on the train (TGOTT) and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar who released in quick succession. If the second wave of the pandemic had not raised its head, the actress might have started preparing for her next series of films. In a frank conversation, Parineeti talks to BT about the lessons her past experiences as an actor have taught her and how at this point in her life she isn’t ready to take on anything half-done. Read on:

You recently said that you have changed the way you approach your characters now. Is this an organic change or have you consciously worked towards it?

When I signed Saina, I thought I had to do just two things: play badminton and act. There were two clear sections, which I both thought I could do. I knew the basics of badminton and have been an actress for a few years. But my approach to my job changed while working on the remake of TGOTT. People think I’m that happy, rambunctious girl all the time. I have to pop that bubble and say I’m not that girl, and the person I played in some of my previous films wasn’t me. I want the audience to know that I am no longer going to play this girl onscreen or even off the screen. My films this year brought me back to my roots and the person I was.

As part of the effort to burst the bubble, have you had to dig deep into yourself and change your process as an actor as well?

For me, it has become imperative that people do not see Parineeti in the character that I play; they should just see this character on the screen. After trying to act like a character, I started working on becoming the character. Even in the past, I have never been able to stand the superficiality of things. Yes, I would do things even if I didn’t feel a connection to them. However, today, even for the smallest thing, I want to be fully present in the moment. I love finding myself as an actor and it’s a huge success for me. I don’t have to pretend to be someone else, nor do I have to work on the opinions of others.



It took you about a decade and a dozen films to get into this space. What triggered this change?

It turns out that when I was shooting for TGOTT, I was in London for two months and just focused on this movie. After that, I shot Saina for two months in the same way. It was something I had never done before. I had to focus on nothing else, but on the role at hand. And that’s how I like to do things, which I realized while I was in London. There was a time when I would shoot and go home. I don’t feel or work that way anymore. This change has happened wonderfully on this set. The hangover spilled over onto the set of Saina, and it worked wonderfully. It was the TGOTT team that gave me the courage to be myself at the right time.

Could you detail it?

Until then, there were so many business decisions that were half done. I knew I didn’t like what was on offer, and yet I accepted it, and on so many occasions, I came home dissatisfied with my own job. Today I say yes or no very clearly based on my own filters. What ultimately happens to a film is its fate, but now when I come home I’m more satisfied as a professional. Today, if someone tells me that I didn’t do something right, I will be interested to know what happened because I did it believing it, which was not the case before. I listened to so many people, and despite my dissatisfaction, I would go back and do the same thing over and over, but not anymore.

Do you have the feeling that lately people have doubted why you were being chosen for roles where you were not an obvious choice?

A lot of people will always doubt what you’ve done before they see anything. It’s our job to prove that we can do it. Also, I am at a stage where I want to surprise people. Saina, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and TGOTT are movies I wanted to be a part of. If anyone had any doubts, I hope I proved them wrong. I don’t just want to do well, I want to surprise people with what I can do. Let it be unexpected. There’s a rule for me if I’m the obvious choice for a movie, I don’t want to. I never want to be dissatisfied with my job ever again.

Were there any occasions when, while you were making a movie, you realized that it wasn’t going the way you hoped it would?

People may assume otherwise, but as actors we realize within days of shooting where the movie is heading. In the first years of my career, I had the impression that ki hum kya film bana rahe hain, wah! I was one of four girls in my first movie and it was kind of an unconventional start for me. I made quirky choices even with a few of the following films. And I’ve always been delighted that we do something phenomenal. Then I got the same feeling again during the shoot Kesari and Golmaal Again. I can feel the difference because I’ve been in an area where I didn’t know why I was doing what I was doing.

