Cinemark expands gaming offering, innovative entertainment experience with indoor games and online esports leagues – High Desert Daily





By staff reports (Victor Valley) – Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential film companies, today announced that it is further innovating its entertainment experience by expanding its esports offering both indoors and online. This summer, Cinemark customers will have the option to participate in drop-in games at select theaters, and a new partnership with Mission Control will bring esports leagues online. For full details on how to participate, visitCinemark.com/gamebig. At Cinemark, we strive to continually evolve as an entertainment destination, providing our customers with the opportunity to get an entertaining escape in more than just movies, said Justin McDaniel, Cinemark SVP of Global Content Strategy. Our immersive environment lends itself particularly well to the gaming community, placing players in the worlds in which they operate. We’re excited to bring great games to the big screen with our drop-in play and to work with Mission Control to deliver Cinemark esports leagues online. In select US theaters, Cinemark will offer a weekly program of public game events in the auditorium. Enthusiasts can use their Nintendo Switch console to compete against other players. With Cinemarks’ larger-than-life screens with booming surround sound, walk-in play provides the ultimate environment for games like Rocket League, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Mario Kart 8. Guests can purchase drop-in games entry for $ 10 and receive a $ 5 discount coupon with entry. Our goal at Mission Control is to bring together and develop communities, especially through our passion for gaming, said Austin Smith, CEO and co-founder of Mission Control. By partnering with Cinemark, a brand already synonymous with community and entertainment, we have the opportunity to achieve our goal of providing Cinemark communities with another fun way to come together on our esports platform. Powered by Mission Control, one of the premier gaming platforms in the Leisure League, Cinemark will now offer online gaming opportunities for those looking to compete with other Cinemark fans. With Cinemark Esports, players can join the league to show off their skills and participate in games such as FIFA21, NBA 2K21, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Rocket League, Mortal Kombat 11 and more online with friends and family. other players by downloading the Mission Control App and joining the Cinemark organization. Players across the United States can have fun during the summer season for just $ 15 per league. Cinemark walk-in play begins June 20 and esports league play begins June 21. For full details on how to play, including participating theaters, online leagues, schedules and games, visit Cinemark.com/gamebig. This indoor and online gaming offering builds on Cinemarks’ tradition of innovating its entertainment experience and serving as a true entertainment destination at a time when Hollywood is bringing more game worlds to movies than ever before. In recent years, Cinemark has introduced private game nights, allowing customers to hire an entire auditorium to play video games in the most immersive gaming environment; presented the epic Game Awards to the public from the comfort of its auditoriums, broadcasting the event live; and partnered with The VOID to bring an unprecedented hyper-reality experience to its West Plano and XD theaters. Over the next year or so, Hollywood’s biggest studios will bring game worlds to the big screen through a variety of upcoming films ranging from Free, unexplored guy and Sonic the hedgehog 2 at Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City and Dungeons and Dragons.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos