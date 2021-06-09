[Solved] How to get to know Bollywood actor Hamid Ali Khan better?





June 9, 2021 12:01 am IST Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz for June 9, 2021 To play Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz for June 9, 2021 today by correctly answering the five questions and get a chance to win coupons, gems and more. Good answers for Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz for June 9, 2021 are updated. Please use it. For details on the total number of winners, announcement, etc., please see Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz for June 9, 2021. Learn: How to Earn Smartphones and Flipkart Quiz Vouchers Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz for June 9, 2021 Details The following table gives a quick overview of Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz for June 9, 2021. Contest name Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz for June 9, 2021 Price Earn coupons, gems and more Start time June 9, 2021 12:00 a.m. End time June 9, 2021 11:59 p.m. IS Total winners 50,000 first Prize announcement At once Response status Update Where and how to play the Flipkart Daily Quiz for June 9, 2021 You can play Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz for June 9, 2021, only on the Flipkart app. Download the Flipkart app in your mobile from Playstore (Android users) or App Store (iPhone users). Open the app and create / log into the Flipkart account. Go to the lower side menu Games (🎮). Start playing Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz for June 9, 2021. You can also click on the Flipkart GameZone from your mobile or tablet to start playing Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz for June 9, 2021 directly. Subscribe to us: Never miss an opportunity. Subscribe to our channel to Receive instant notification Click to join For the answers to the Amazon and Flipkart quizzesFor GK and job alerts Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz for June 9, 2021 Answers: Short answers: A, C, A, A, B In which movie did Aamir Khan play the role of a terrorist? Reply: Fanaa In which movie did Shilpa Shetty make her acting debut? Reply: Baazigar Which of these movies is a 2000 movie starring Bobby Deol and Rani Mukerji? Reply: Bichhoo Complete the title of a talk show hosted by Farhan Akhtar: Oye! his ____? Reply: Friday How to get to know Bollywood actor Hamid Ali Khan better? Reply: Ajit Johnny Walker Click here to open Flipkart GameZone (Direct link – Flipkart app only).

